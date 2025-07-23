Insider Reveals When Injured Arizona Cardinals Rookie Could Return
GLENDALE, AZ -- The Arizona Cardinals announced first-round pick Walter Nolen, alongside BJ Ojulari and Bilal Nichols, would not be participants in the team's first training camp practice of 2025 due to injury.
Though head coach Jonathan Gannon wouldn't dive into details when asked about a solidified return to action for Nolen, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the following on X:
"#AZCardinals 1st-round DL Walter Nolen III suffered a calf injury at the team facility that will likely knock him out most or all of training camp, sources say. Nolen’s timetable puts him right up against the start of the season, but the bulk of his recovery will be in camp."
Gannon said the following before practice:
"Bilal [Nichols] won't be out there, coming back from the neck [injury] still. BJ [Ojulari] won't be out there coming back from the knee, and a new one that popped up was Walter [Nolen] who hurt his calf training, so he's going to miss some time," Gannon said before practice.
"All three of them are doing everything they can to get back on the field."
Nolen was the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was a player the Cardinals were extremely excited to add in their youth movement along the defensive line.
"We’re excited to add (DL) Walter Nolen III from Ole Miss. A guy we did a lot of work on. (We) scouted (him) through the fall, the Senior Bowl, the combine then we brought Walter in here for a (top) 30 visit," said general manager Monti Ossenfort after drafting Nolen.
"He impressed us the whole way. The tape spoke for itself—violent, disruptive, high motor, tenacious, three-down player. It is hard to find those guys that can affect the pocket from the interior of the formation, so we’re really excited to add Walter."
The Cardinals will begin the first of three preseason games on Aug. 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs and will hold a joint practice with the Denver Broncos the following week before their clash in Week 2.
Arizona begins the regular season on Sep. 7 against the New Orleans Saints, giving Nolen some time to recover and prepare for the long grind of the season.
After seeing fellow first-round pick Darius Robinson suffer a calf injury himself last year, it would be no surprise if the Cardinals were extremely cautious with Nolen's recovery on his way back to the football field.