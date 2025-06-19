Ian Rapoport: Pro Bowl DL Massive for Arizona Cardinals' Future
The Arizona Cardinals have made many a move in the offseason, with most being focused on a previously-thin defensive front. But perhaps none have been more important to the overall future than a certain reunion.
In an appearance on the NFL Network, NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed the reunion signing of longtime DL and former Cardinal Calais Campbell. Rapoport noted that while Campbell is still an excellent player despite nearing 40 years of age, his value is a bit more than just the on-field results.
Calais Campbell Signing is Huge for Arizona Cardinals' Future
"[Campbell can be really, really productive, which no doubt he showed that several times last year. The sacks are still there. The pressures are still there. The leadership is still there," Rapoport said.
"Every yearin the offseason, there's been a point where you say, 'Is Calais Campbell going to retire?' ... He might never retire.
"But the best thing that a guy like Calais Campbell can do, forget about the pressures inside. It's pass on the knowledge to the young guys.
"These are the kinds of things that can stick with young defensive linemen or even young linebackers, anyone getting after a quarterback for years to come. This is sort of his role now, to be an elder statesman and still be pretty good on the field."
Calais Campbell Can Be Mentor For Young Arizona Cardinals Players
Campbell himself noted in a press conference that he "enjoys" passing knowledge down to young players. His experience and success are not all about him.
"If I help them to a level that's better than me, then the team is better and I will find my role and make it work," Campbell said.
In that sense, Rapoport's statement is entirely true. Campbell, though still a good player, serves a higher purpose than simply putting pressure on opposing QBs.
Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort have put a priority on the development of young players. They already have a large pool of young DL and LBs waiting to take the next step in their NFL careers.
So while there's been a plethora of additions to this Arizona DL, Campbell may be the most valuable of all. Not simply because he's a six-time Pro Bowler, or because he managed an 82.3 PFF grade in his age-37 season.
Campbell's greatest value lies in his knowledge. That knowledge, applied to rising young DL like Darius Robinson and Walter Nolen III, could set up the Cardinals to have an elite, terrifying group of young defensive linemen to carry them into a contention window.