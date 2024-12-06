Injury Report: Seahawks Could Miss Top Weapon vs Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks released their final practice injury reports ahead of Week 14 at State Farm Stadium.
For the Seahawks, Stone Forsythe (hand) is out even after practicing fully on all three days. Michael Dickson (back) and Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) are questionable.
Walker is the biggest name on Seattle's injury report, as the Seahawks' top rusher is dealing with multiple injuries that saw him limited on Wednesday before keeping him out of practice on Thursday and Friday.
“I just don’t know right now," said Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald when asked about Walker's status for Sunday.
All of the following Seahawks were listed on their injury report through the week but were cleared, and are good to go barring any last minute setbacks:
Coby Bryant (ankle), Zach Charbonnet (elbow), Noah Fant (groin), AJ Finley (ankle), Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), Riq Woolen (ankle) Tyler Lockett (rest), Abraham Lucas (knee), Jarran Reed (rest), Laken Tomlinson (rest) and Ernest Jones (knee), Brady Russell (foot), Leonard Williams (foot), Jonathan Hankins (rest), DK Metcalf (shoulder), Tre Brown (hamstring) and Jaelon Darden (personal).
For the Cardinals, rookie cornerback Elijah Jones (ankle) has been ruled out as he continues to work his way back from injured reserve. He practiced in limited capacity on Thursday and Friday after having his 21-day window opened.
Naquon Jones (elbow) and Dante Stills (back) are questionable this week - both practiced in at least limited fashion in all three days.
Kelvin Beachum (rest), Kei'Trel Clark (illness) and Darius Robinson (calf) are cleared for Sunday.
It's a massive battle for first place in the NFC West - which you can read more about here.