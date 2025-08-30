Insider Reveals Arizona Cardinals' Secret Weapon
The Arizona Cardinals' roster is much improved ahead of the 2025 season after a massive offseason's worth of moves.
The Cardinals emphasized improvements, bringing in both depth pieces and starting-caliber players, particularly on the defensive side of the football.
There's much talk and debate about whether Arizona will be able to put it all together on the field in 2025, and if they can improve on their record enough to contend in a tough NFC West Division.
But one can't argue they aren't prepared, for the most part.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe recently published an article breaking down what he's hearing about all 32 NFL teams. Some contained trade rumors or technical info, but his message about the Cardinals was short and sweet: Arizona's coaching staff is a plus.
Arizona Cardinals' Coaching Staff is an Asset
"After visiting a dozen training camps this summer and talking to dozens of sources around the NFL, I compiled intel on all 32 teams," Howe writes.
"The information ranges from a broad overview of how a team could fare this season to more specific tidbits regarding player projections and roster construction."
"The Cardinals keep getting closer with a measured roster-building approach, and they’ve been aided by quality coaching since Jonathan Gannon arrived in 2023. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis continually come up in conversations around the league as assistants who deserve more recognition."
It's obvious that head coach Jonathan Gannon has built a culture his players care about and are invested in. It's also been obvious that Rallis has emerged as an excellent youn defensive mind. Rallis may be headed for a head coaching gig sooner than later.
Petzing, meanwhile, has been polarizing, though he does have extreme strengths (and weaknesses).
It's fair for the Cardinals to want to see more out of Petzing's ability to utilize his pass-catchers and his QB. That hasn't really come together in satisfying fashion, yet.
But Petzing certainly can scheme up an immense run game, and his protection packages have helped keep Kyler Murray from serious injury ever since the franchise QB returned from his ACL tear in the 2025 season.
The Cardinals are a very well-coached team, and they finally have a roster that can match the level of coaching talent they have.
If Arizona has done more with less in recent seasons, look out, 2025 may be explosive. But Petzing, and, to a lesser extent, Gannon, still have to prove they are capable of taking this team the distance.