Jay Feely Blames Cardinals Kicker for Blocked FG

The Arizona Cardinals' newest kicker should have put the ball higher.

Donnie Druin

Aug 03, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland (37) signs autographs at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 03, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots kicker Chad Ryland (37) signs autographs at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals were looking to even the score in the second quarter of their Week 5 battle against the San Francisco 49ers when Chad Ryland trotted out to the field for a short field goal try.

A made attempt would have knotted the two sides at 13, though Ryland's kick was blocked at the line of scrimmage and was returned for a touchdown by the 49ers, flipping the game towards their favor and ensuring they walked into the break with a lead.

Ryland is filling in for the injured Matt Prater, who is out this week with a knee injury. Ryland worked out for the Cardinals previously and was signed to their practice squad on Wednesday before being elevated yesterday to the active roster.

According to former NFL kicker Jay Feely, the block was on Ryland, who broke down the play in a post on X:

"This is all on Ryland-low kick
"No Penetration by Elliot on the guard-
"He just puts his arm up. At that point you should have over 10ft of elevation on your kick."

Feely kicked in the NFL from 2001-2014, making over 300+ field goals in his time.

This regular season, Prater was a perfect 6-6 on field goal attempts.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

