New Starters Pop on Cardinals-49ers Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' injury report nearly went from bad to worse ahead of their Week 11 clash against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cardinals again saw Will Johnson, Baron Browning, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jonah Williams miss practice, their second straight day of being marked as a DNP.
Unless a dramatic turnaround happens in regards to practice status on Friday, the Cardinals are staring down the harsh reality of missing several starters when San Francisco strolls to town.
Mack Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. also were not present, though both were previously ruled out by head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Josh Sweat, who previously was not on Arizona's injury report, missed practice today - though it was only a rest day. The Cardinals' star pass rusher should be just fine.
In some more good news, Max Melton practiced in a yellow non-contact jersey as he progresses through the league's concussion protocol. Bilal Nichols, who was out for personal reasons, also returned.
Rookie offensive lineman Hayden Conner saw his practice window opened today while Xavier Weaver was upgraded from limited to full participant.
Arizona Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
- DNP - Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), Will Johnson (back/hip), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jonah Williams (shoulder), Mack Wilson (ribs), Josh Sweat (rest), Baron Browning (concussion)
- Limited - Evan Brown (foot), Will Hernandez (knee), Bam Knight (ankle), Max Melton (concussion), Walter Nolen III (knee), BJ Ojulari (knee), Darius Robinson (groin), Kelvin Beachum (rest/groin), Hayden Conner (knee)
- Full - Xavier Weaver (ankle), Bilal Nichols (personal)
As for the Niners, both of their rest day stars in Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams returned while Deommodore Lenoir was added with a calf injury.
Brock Purdy was upgraded to a full participant and will return as San Francisco's starter on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers Thursday Injury Report
- Limited - Alfred Collins (hip), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Dee Winters (knee), Deommodore Lenoir (calf)
- Full - Mac Jones (knee), Christian McCaffrey (rest), Trent Williams (rest), Brock Purdy (knee)
The 49ers won their previous matchup earlier in Week 3, though things will be different this time around as Jacoby Brissett looks to settle under center in Arizona.
“They play hard. I think they are who (49ers Defensive Coordinator) Robert Saleh is. Who he is as a man and as a person that I've seen from playing against him a couple times in the league but also watching him coach from afar," Brissett told reporters this week.
"His intensity just pops off the film. (They have) a lot of good players over there, and their ability to match their coach's intensity is very impressive.”
The Cardinals and 49ers will practice one more time before revealing game statuses for players such as out, doubtful or questionable on Friday.