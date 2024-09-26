Kyler Murray Downplays Facing Former Cardinals Coach
ARIZONA -- The major storyline for the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 4 is the return of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is currently the offensive coordinator of Washington but was Arizona's head coach for years before being fired at the end of 2022.
Kingsbury was a massive proponent in getting Kyler Murray to the desert just one season after the organization drafted Josh Rosen.
Since, Murray has netted multiple Pro Bowls to pair with Rookie of the Year honors - though the relationship between he and Kingsbury soured towards the end of their partnership, and thus the Cardinals started anew with current leader Jonathan Gannon.
Murray's a fan of Gannon and new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, though he wasn't a fan of answering questions regarding Kingsbury:
On if he can give insight on what the defense might see from Commanders Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury:
“No.”
On what it will be like seeing his former head coach:
“I’ve seen him since just out and about.”
On what it will be like facing Kingsbury as competitors:
“To be honest, I've done it before. I've competed against him before and many other coaches that I've been coached by. It doesn't really affect me. My goal is to go out and win the game.”
On the major differences playing under Kingsbury and Petzing:
“Two different systems. One is more reliant on certain things, and the other one is more reliant on other things.”
Murray did have more to say when it came to Washington's defense:
“Obviously, they're 2-1. I don't think a lot of people thought that they would be in that position. They are playing really good football as a unit, as a team. (You) have to respect what they're doing," he said.
"They play hard. They are a very physical team. Have a lot of veterans mixed in with a couple young guys, but we definitely have a challenge this week.”
We'll see if Kingsbury himself addresses any of those talks this week - though Murray is steering clear.
