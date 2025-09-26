Kyler Murray Gets Honest on Relationship With Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals sit at 2-2 on the year, and a major talking point surrounding the organization is the connection (or lack thereof) between quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. - which reared its ugly head last night.
The disconnect between Harrison and Murray led to two interceptions in their loss on Thursday Night Football, which led to some heavy discourse online.
After the game, Murray dove into what happened:
Kyler Murray Gets Honest on Disconnect With Marvin Harrison Jr.
On what clicked for WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in the second half:
“(In the) first half he just dropped the ball. I've seen Marv catch that ball a hundred times. I told y’all throughout the week I wasn't worried about it. (I) continued to go to him, and he came up clutch in the stretch. That's part of football. I have the utmost confidence in Marv. I'll continue to have confidence in Marv. We just have to go back to the drawing board and be better. We have to be better. He knows that, I know that, (the) whole offense understands that. We have to start faster and play better complementary football because right now it's two all over the place and it's not good enough. Having put four quarters together as a unit, to go out there and dominate. You see the flashes, but it's just (that) the margin for error is so small. So we have to be better.”
On Harrison Jr.’s confidence shift in the second half:
“I just think Marv expects so much from himself. Even that singular play is just not to his standard as an individual. He drops the ball, it’s an interception. I'm sure that's lingering in his mind. I love the way that he fought back and continued to play hard and continued to make plays. He's probably going to go home thinking about that shit. But at the end of the day, that’s football, (and) we all make mistakes. He continued to battle. I'm excited and I'm glad that he continued to play his ass off in the fourth quarter. And when he got man, he made a plays. The touchdown catch was an amazing catch, so I have the utmost confidence in him. He should have it as well.”
On how he keeps confidence in Harrison Jr.:
“I need him and he needs me. This is a team sport, (a) four quarter game. And I understand he's not coming out of the game. I don't want him to come out of the game, so we have to get this going. That's really just what it is. It's just conversations on the sideline (and) keeping his confidence up. The other receivers and everybody around him, we were all in it together.”
On miscommunications with Harrison Jr. :
“Shit happens. It's football. We can't dwell on it because we got another play. We have to continue to play, have to continue to execute. Is it frustrating in the moment? Of course. But at the end of the day, we just lost on a field goal. None of that happens if we're sitting there bitching and complaining about the previous play. This is how it goes, we have to continue to move on and play the game.”
On why miscommunications are still happening:
“The third one, the one that I threw to the flat and he was running, the defense was all out of sorts. So, I don't want to get too deep into the concepts, but we were in a hurry up, and they were out of sorts. If the defense does this, we do this. It just kind of messed up right there. But that's on me for sure.”