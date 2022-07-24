Kyler Murray may be one of the highest paid players in the NFL, but money can’t buy you a great Madden rating.

On Friday, EA Sports released the overall ratings for quarterbacks in its upcoming video game Madden NFL 23. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was rated 84 overall.

The low 80s rating made him the 11th highest-ranked QB in the game. The rating ties him with Deshaun Watson (Browns), who missed all of last season, and just above Derek Carr (Raiders), Ryan Tannehill (Titans) and Matt Ryan (Colts).

No quarterback received the coveted 99 overall rating, the best a player can receive, but Tom Brady (Bucs) did earn the highest overall with a 97 rating.

Last season, Murray finished outside of the top 10 in passing yards (14th) and touchdowns (12th), but missed three games.

It isn’t all bad for the former first overall pick because the popular video game appreciates his talent with his legs. Murray received ratings in the 90s for speed, acceleration and agility. In all three categories, he was second to Lamar Jackson (Ravens).

Last season, Murray was given an 82 overall rating so following an up-and-down season, Murray earned two additional rating points.

The new edition of the Madden series will be released on Aug. 19. In preparation for the release, EA Sports has been revealing the overall ratings during the last few days. Other Cardinals players have fared much better than Murray.

Budda Baker is a top three safety in the game, earning a 92 overall rating. DeAndre Hopkins was rated higher at 96, but is the fourth highest-rated wide receiver.

The team as a whole was given an 84 overall rating, making it the 12th highest-rated team in the game. The defense was rated a 76 compared to the offense's 83 rating.

Of course, the only way to get that rating up is to go out and play. The entire Cardinals team will have reported to training camp by Tuesday (July 26) after rookies and some other players reported this past Thursday.