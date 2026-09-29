Cardinals' Defense Is a Problem Mike LaFleur Can't Ignore

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' defense is quickly becoming a problem for Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur has been quite hands off on that side of the ball while balancing head coach and offensive duties on a weekly basis. That leads to fourth-year defensive coordinator Nick Rallis having a hefty majority of duties on his side of the ball.

And that's led to some uninspiring results to begin 2026.

The Cardinals' defensive EPA (expected points added) per play of -0.15 is bottom three in the NFL while allowing an eye-opening 6.5 yards per play, which is tied for last in the NFL.

There's been only three scoring plays of 80 or more yards across the league in 2026. The Cardinals' defense has allowed two of those.

A question mark on Rallis' side of the ball is quickly turning into an unfortunate exclamation point.

“Like I said yesterday, they battled and they fought. There’s no question in my mind that we have the right — it’s a play style in there, but we have to do some of the little things better and it starts with coaching," LaFleur said when asked about the defense.

"We have to provide clarity and I’m talking all three phases: offense, defense and special teams. Because on offense — let’s not mass this by 30 points. There was a lot to clean up. A lot to clean up and it’s the same on defense. (We have to) continue to provide the clarity to these guys so that they are in the right alignments and doing the things necessary to play good team defense. 11 as one.”

LaFleur, not wanting to point the finger at players, has been fairly adamant that everything starts with coaching — whether it be his latest Monday press conference or any other one he's given during the team's 1-2 start.

It's not as if Arizona is all doom and gloom. The Cardinals, far and away, don't look like the worst team in the league. However, their defense is quickly emerging as a liability on a weekly basis.

We've covered Rallis running a heavy Cover 6 scheme and the gamble that comes with that, though his lack of pass rush and unwillingness to get aggressive with play-calling has held the team back. The Cardinals are bottom seven in the NFL in quarterbacks sacks (4) and pressures (20) through three weeks.

Arizona also holds a blitz rate of just 22%, which ranks bottom ten in the league.

“I think there are just little detailed aspects in terms of blitz timing, being in the right fronts — all those kinds of things. Again, I’m going to start with (the fact that) it's the clarity that we need to provide to these guys so that they can go out and execute in a way that’s going to be successful," LaFleur said when asked about the Cardinals' defense and their blitz rate.

He also didn't sugarcoat words on Arizona's tackling:

“Need to improve. Our guys know that and a lot of it is fundamental based, but that’s just core fundamentals that we know and that’s what I’m kind of getting at in terms of we have to be worried about us. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We’ve got to do all those things that we have more control over better right now," he said.

The onus is on the coaching staff to find solutions for the Cardinals' defensive issues. LaFleur knows that. But if trends continue the way they are, there might have to be some drastic shake-ups.