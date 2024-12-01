Vikings Suffer Blow vs Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings are ruling cornerback Stephon Gilmore as questionable to return to Week 13's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury.
Gilmore suffered the injury towards the end of the first half. He leaves with two tackles and one pass defensed.
The Vikings are trying to keep pace with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North but currently find themselves in a dog fight with the Cardinals. Minnesota has won their last four games but trail Arizona 9-6 at halftime.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, find themselves in their own close divisional race with the Seattle Seahawks, who they lost to last week.
The Cardinals dominated the first half offensively, collecting 13 first downs on 228 net yards, though they didn't find the end zone on any of their four trips - even missing a field goal.
The Vikings have struggled offensively, as quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked three times in the first half.
GIlmore was part of a strong Vikings secondary that held Arizona receivers to minimal numbers in the first two quarters of play. No player had more than 50 yards receiving for the Cardinals.
Gilmore, 34, has started all 12 games for the Vikings before exiting with the injury. He collected one interception with six passes defensed ahead of Week 13's matchup with the Cardinals.
Gilmore is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner while also collecting five Pro Bowls, two first-team All Pro's and is also a Super Bowl champion previously in his career.