BREAKING: Pittsburgh Steelers Release Former Arizona Cardinals RB
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the release of former Arizona Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward, according to their X account.
More from Steelers Now's Alan Saunders:
"Ward was in a competitive group of depth running backs throughout OTAs that also included veterans Trey Sermon and Evan Hull, and appeared to be in shape to compete for a spot on the practice squad once again at training camp," he said.
"... There was no corresponding move to Ward’s release announced. The Steelers now have two vacant slots on their 90-man offseason roster."
Jonathan Ward's Journey Started With Arizona Cardinals
Ward - a Central Michigan product - was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
He was released ahead of final roster cuts but was added to the team's practice squad. Ward featured in 14 games during his rookie season, most prominently in special teams where he played 45% of snaps.
In his rookie season, Ward did catch one 11-yard pass for a touchdown.
His sophomore campaign saw a bit more playing time in 2021, as he played in 13 games - featuring in 46 snaps on offense while seeing an increase to 58% of special teams snaps. He picked up three first downs as a runner while catching three of four targets for 34 yards.
2022 saw Ward injure his hamstring, which ultimately led to being released by the Cardinals in December after spending time on injured reserve.
The Tennessee Titans signed him to their practice squad a few days later, where he spent the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 with.
Ward played 20 total offensive snaps during his time in Tennessee, though he played above 40% of special teams snaps.
In 2024 the Steelers signed him and utilized him for 55% of special teams snaps with ten plays on offense.
Now, the 27-year-old is set to hit the open market with roughly a month until training camps begin across the league.
That likely won't be with the Cardinals, as their running back room remains fairly competitive from top to bottom.
James Conner returns to the organization after signing an extension and will undoubtedly be the No. 1 running back in the desert for 2025.
Behind him is second-year runner Trey Benson, who found his footing towards the end of 2024 and only seems to have gotten stronger. He figures to be a nice second punch to Conner.
DeeJay Dallas, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado also will be fighting for a roster spot when the Cardinals enter training camp in July.