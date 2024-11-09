Jets Lose Pass Rusher vs Cardinals

All Cardinals

The New York Jets won't have a veteran edge rusher against the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

ARIZONA -- The New York Jets will be without the talents of edge rusher Solomon Thomas against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

Thomas was ruled out by the Jets on Saturday after the team initially listed him as questionable with an ankle injury.

Thomas did not practice all week and had played in every game prior for New York, registering 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble on the year.

The Jets will be forced to look elsewhere to replace Thomas' 40% of snaps played on the season. Against a strong rushing attack featuring James Conner and a Cardinals aerial game that has proven to be impactful, New York will have their hands full.

Thomas now joins Jake Hanson and C.J. Mosley as players already out for the Jets. Michael Carter, Tyler Conklin, Morgan Moses, Chazz Surratt and Alijah Vera-Tucker are all still questionable ahead of Sunday.

For the Cardinals, Jalen Thompson and Jonah Williams are questionable while Darius Robinson is ruled out.

The Jets - who are just 3-6 on the season - are much better than their record shows, according to Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“I think as a team, their record doesn't represent how good of a team they are, how talented they are. They have all-pro guys over there. I think they dominated the Texans last week. Obviously, the Texans are a good team. Have good offensive weapons. We understand the challenge ahead of us," Murray told reporters.

"We have to have a great week of practice. We have to go out there and execute. We know they're a good team. Again, I don't think their record really represents how good of a team they are and how good they can play. I'm excited for the challenge. We have to go out there and have a good week.”

