Cardinals Rule 2 Starters Questionable vs Jets
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are ruling safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) as questionable ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets.
Thompson - who practiced fine on Wednesday, popped on Arizona's injury report on Thursday with the issue but was still present and limited in action. Friday was a no-show for Thompson, who has played in each game this season, putting his status in jeopardy in the Cardinals' last game before the bye week.
Arizona would likely use backup Joey Blount or rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson if Thompson can't play.
Two weeks ago, Blount earned the Pat Tillman scout team player of the week.
"Joey Blount had an excellent week. He’s a guy that obviously you know what he does on teams for us. He's ready to go on defense for us, but he's one of the guys as far as keeping the team positive and connected," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"He's an energy giver. He's got a smile on his face. He practices his ass off. That was a really good acquire last year by Monti, and he does a lot for us. He's an impact player.”
Williams, who saw his 21 day practice window opened for return from injured reserve last week, has practiced each day and could make a push to play on Sunday, though Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported earlier in the week it's likely the Cardinals keep him rested until after the bye week.
Kelvin Beachum - who has filled in his shoes since Week 1 - would again take his spot at right tackle if Williams isn't able to go.
The Cardinals ruled Darius Robinson out for another week as the rookie has yet to make his debut.
Beachum was joined by L.J. Collier, James Conner, Naquan Jones, Roy Lopez and Sean Murphy-Bunting as players who carried injury designations through the week but were removed and have the green light for Sunday.
As for the Jets, they've already ruled out Jake Hanson and C.J. Mosley ahead of Week 10.
Six players are questionable for New York, which includes Michael Carter, Tyler Conklin, Morgan Moses, Chazz Surratt, Solomon Thomas and Alijah Vera-Tucker.
All of Tony Adams, Ashtyn Davis, Aaron Rodgers, John Simpson and Tyron Smith were removed and are ready to rock.
Both teams will have the opportunity to make two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday. Official inactives will be made 90 minutes ahead of kickoff at State Farm Stadium.