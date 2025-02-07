Next for Hall of Fame? Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald

First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 include:



🏈Larry Fitzgerald

🏈Drew Brees

🏈Philip Rivers

🏈Jason Witten

🏈Frank Gore

🏈Julian Edelman

🏈Maurkice Pouncey

🏈LeSean McCoy

🏈Thomas Davis

🏈Greg Olsen

🏈Alex Smith

🏈Dez Bryant

🏈Stephen Gostkowski