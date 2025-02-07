Next for Hall of Fame? Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzgerald
ARIZONA -- The NFL announced their 2025 Hall of Fame class at the NFL Honors last night, as four players will enter football immortality in Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, Sterling Sharpe, and Eric Allen.
With that, the class of 2026 is already being talked about, and it's nearly time for Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald to shine.
Next year will mark Fitzgerald's first opportunity to enter the Hall of Fame, ending the five-year waiting period from when he last played.
Fitzgerald last played in 2020 as he quietly departed from the organization without making an official retirement announcement.
Fitzgerald will be joined by some notable first-time names:
Names that failed to get in from the 2025 class that also have a shot are Eli Manning, Adam Vinatieri, Steve Smith Sr., Luke Kuechly and Reggie Wayne according to B/R.
Fitzgerald's resume bolsters itself quite well for a gold jacket:
- No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft
- Three All-Pro nods
- 11 Pro Bowls
- Spots on the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time and 2010s All-Decade Team
- NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Winner
- Led the NFL in receptions twice along with receiving touchdowns twice as well
- Broke Jerry Rice's records for yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns for a postseason
Recently, Fitzgerald spoke on potentially joining professional football's greatest achievement:
"It's the greatest honor any individual player can have from a team perspective when you're done playing," Fitzgerald said (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"I was there when Kurt (Warner) went in, I was there when Adrian Wilson went in, I was there when Roger Wehrli went in, I was there when Carson Palmer went in.
"To be able to see that and when you are playing with guys and be a part of those guys' stories, it's really awesome," Fitzgerald added. "I was there when Mr. (Bill) Bidwill went in. It's been a lot of fun to see people I respect and admire go in. It's a tremendous honor."
The Cardinals currently have 23 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It won't be long before that number increases.