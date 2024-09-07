NFL Week 1 TV Coverage Map
Welcome to the regular season, NFL fans.
We've already been treated to some fairly great games to open action after The Kansas City Chiefs avoided a late surge from the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles survived the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
Now, we're full steam ahead into Sunday with a full (and tasty) slate.
Welcome back to NFL TV coverage maps - visuals provided by the very good people at 506 Sports.
CBS SINGLE
BLUE - NE vs CIN
GREEN - JAX vs MIA
YELLOW - HOU vs IND
LIGHT BLUE - AZ vs BUF
RED - LV vs LAC
ORANGE - DEN vs SEA
CBS will feature four early games and two late games in the afternoon.
Majority of the early folks will catch the New England Patriots against the Cincinnati Bengals. Most other matchups are restricted to local markets in the early window.
The entire state of California and most of Nevada will see the Las Vegas Raiders battle the Los Angeles Chargers (with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call), though select other areas (New Orleans, Minnesota, Nashville, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York City) will see this too.
Most the PNW and West/middle of the country will see the Denver Broncos battle the Seattle Seahawks.
FOX EARLY
FOX is the network with both early and late sets for everybody in the country this week.
RED - PIT vs ATL
BLUE - MIN vs NYG
GREEN - TEN vs CHI
YELLOW - CAR vs NO
Most of America will see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons, which includes the entire west coast and middle of the country as well.
The New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings game will be seen by most of the upper parts of the U.S., the greater NY area and markets such as El Paso, TX and Miami/West Palm Beach, FL.
When the Chicago Bears play host to the Tennessee Titans, a good chunk of the Midwest will enjoy that battle while the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints' meeting will (unsurprisingly) be enjoyed in mostly local markets.
FOX LATE
Two late games occupy the Fox slate.
RED - DAL vs CLE
BLUE - WAS vs TB
This map is pretty simple: If you're not in Washington or Tampa Bay, you'll be watching Tom Brady make his broadcasting debut as the Dallas Cowboys battle the Cleveland Browns.
Sunday Night Football's matchup of the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions is on NBC while Monday Night Football concludes Week 1 on ESPN as the New York Jets take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Welcome back, football.