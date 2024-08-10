Report: Saints Will Play Starters vs Cardinals
ARIZONA -- When the New Orleans Saints coming marching in to State Farm Stadium to play the Arizona Cardinals later today, they'll so fully loaded.
Per Saints insider Nick Underhill on Twitter/X:
"The Saints plan to play all their healthy players tomorrow against Arizona, according to a source. That includes the starters, who could get a couple of series depending on the amount of plays."
That list includes some pretty hefty names assuming every starter plays, as fans will see guys such as Chris Olave, Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu and Marshon Lattimore should see action.
As for the Cardinals, head coach Jonathan Gannon has been fairly silent on whether or not majority of his starters will play.
We already know quarterback Kyler Murray will sit the entire preseason while receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will play today.
Gannon was previously asked who will/won't play in Week 1, offering this:
"I'm not going to get into all of it, but it's really is case-by-case, whether it be how old they are, health, if I want to see him play, if they're competing for roles, they're all competing for roles right now. How it relates to fourth down - there's a lot that goes into it."
Cardinals-Saints is set for a 5:00 PM local kickoff time at State Farm Stadium. This will be the only home preseason game for Arizona, as they're on the road against the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos for the final two weeks.