49ers Avoid Major Injuries vs Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will have their two stars against the Arizona Cardinals.

Donnie Druin

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers got some good injury news for two of their best players, and both are expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Multiple reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter indicate TE George Kittle and LB Fred Warner will both play despite being questionable.

"49ers TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source."

"49ers LB Fred Warner, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a sprained ankle, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source."

Kittle did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday before being limited on Friday with his rib issue. He's already missed one game this season.

Warner saw the same fate as Kittle during the week in terms of not practicing the first two days before returning on Friday thanks to a sprained ankle suffered in the second quarter of last week's matchup for the 49ers.

Prior to that, Warner played nearly every defensive snap for San Francisco.

You don't have to tell Kyler Murray how good Warner is:

“Fred's elite. I've been on the field with him for a while now, so I look forward to every opportunity I get to play against him," said Murray previously this week.

"When you play against the greats - and he'll go down as one of the best ever - you cherish those moments, and you go after it. I'm not shying away from him by any means, but he's a great player.”

Both Kittle and Warner are essential pieces to both sides of the ball in San Francisco, and despite carrying serious potential to miss Week 5, the 49ers will see both stars suit up.

Published
Donnie Druin
