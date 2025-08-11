49ers Not Expecting Star WR Healthy for First Cardinals Battle
ARIZONA -- The San Francisco 49ers are not expecting star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to be available for their early season battle against the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters today Aiyuk could be back by Week 6 - though he hasn't thought much about the targeted return date.
This would be three weeks after the Cardinals visit San Francisco in Week 3 for a 1:25 PM kickoff. The following week, Arizona returns home to host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
49ers Still Missing Brandon Aiyuk
Aiyuk is still recovering from a November surgery to repair a torn ACL/MCL in his right knee. This came after he inked a massive four-year, $120 extension with San Francisco following months of trade drama - which nearly saw him dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Aiyuk, when healthy, has proven to be a problem for the Cardinals. In his last outing against Arizona's defense, he registered eight receptions for 147 yards. In 2023, his first battle against the Cardinals saw him reel in six passes for 148 yards.
He's an extremely versatile receiver and has fit well within Shanahan's offense. The 49ers steadied the quarterback position by handing Brock Purdy a massive extension this offseason with stars such as George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk and Trent Williams still on the roster.
Specifically when it comes to receivers, the 49ers have had poor injury luck in that department. With Aiyuk sidelined, San Francisco has also seen pass catchers in Ricky Pearsall, Jacob Cowing and Jauan Jennings battle the injury bug.
Things got so bad for the 49ers they signed former Cardinals receivers Robbie Chosen and Andy Isabella. Isabella has since been released... after being injured during practice.
The Cardinals could get a key reinforcement back for their Week 3 matchup, as first-round pick Walter Nolen III may be fully recovered from his calf injury by then. The defensive lineman is expected to miss all of preseason but could be ready by Week 1.
Arizona swept San Francisco last season, their first time doing so since 2021. The Cardinals reloaded their defensive side of the ball over the course of the offseason and are projected to be players in both the race for the NFC West and overall NFC wildcard picture as well.
After visiting San Francisco in Week 3, the 49ers make the trip out to State Farm Stadium in Week 11.