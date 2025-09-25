Seahawks, Cardinals Reveal Inactives for Thursday Night Football
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have unveiled their list of inactives ahead of Thursday Night Football.
Entering tonight, both teams sit at 2-1 and look to keep pace in what's shaping up to be an incredibly tough NFC West division in 2025.
With kickoff at 5:15 PM MST - here's each team's list of inactives:
Arizona Cardinals Inactives
Inactives: Will Johnson, Zay Jones, Xavier Thomas, Will Hernandez, Demontrey Jacobs, Travis Vokolek
The Cardinals got good news earlier this morning when it was revealed Paris Johnson Jr. was expected to play tonight despite being questionable. Arizona saw their star left tackle miss Week 3 with a knee injury.
Evan Brown and Kelvin Beachum - both of whom were questionable - are active for the Cardinals.
Seattle Seahawks Inactives
Inactives: Nick Emmanwori, Jared Ivey, Connor O'Toole, Josh Jones, Mason Richman, Nick Kallerup and Cody White
Seattle also received their own piece of good news when it was revealed running back Zach Charbonnet would be playing despite being questionable with a foot injury.
The Seahawks will also welcome back CB Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love after both missed last week's win over the New Orleans Saints.
Cardinals Know Bounce-Back is Needed
The Cardinals have limped their way to a 2-1 record to begin the year, though there's a fear Arizona could soon see that rear its ugly head - most notably their bread and butter in the run game.
"I went back and kind of looked and I think we called somewhere around 24 runs, and 17 of them were not efficient. We have to get that better because the hat that I wear, or that I did wear on defense, when you're not running the ball efficiently, you're making it a lot easier on the defense to defend you," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of their rushing attack.
"That's what I would say. There's not a lot of good calls, run or pass, when you're behind the sticks. When I say behind the sticks on second down, you have to look at play types. What are they defending and what do you have to call? I think to answer your question, this team is significantly different than San Francisco, right? So, we're going to have a different plan for it and pull a different plan to attack Seattle than we did San Francisco.
"With saying that, our fundamentals and our techniques have to show up a little bit better. They have to improve from this last week (with) what we did, and we have to realize why runs aren't being efficient and how everybody fits into that. I think if we just control that, we'll put them in the right spots. That's our job but then let's control the technique part of it and make some hay.”