Seahawks Get Key Players Healthy Before Cardinals Matchup
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks are both a bit banged up approaching their primetime clash on Thursday Night Football - though the visiting team will see a handful of injured stars strap up the pads at State Farm Stadium.
From NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X:
"#Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet, who is listed as questionable on the injury report, is expected to play tonight against the #AZCardinals. Charbonnet has been dealing with a foot injury, but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday."
The Seahawks are also gaining back two key pieces of their secondary with cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love returning to the squad after respective injuries kept them out of Week 3.
For Arizona, the Cardinals are reportedly expecting Paris Johnson Jr. back in the lineup - as the starting left tackle was initially questionable with a knee injury. You can read more about that here.
It'll be a rough turnaround for both squads after each team played on Sunday.
“You don't really realize how quick this is until you're in it. Usually watching Thursday night football—I forget, the last time we played was (against the) (Saints)? It's been a long time, so now that it’s us on Thursday it feels like you really only get a day and a half and you're right back out there," said Kyler Murray.
"I would say it's nice obviously coming off a loss to be able to get back out there and compete again. But as far as the body goes for recovery purposes, yeah, it's a little tough.”
The Cardinals have yet to defeat the Seahawks in the Jonathan Gannon era - as Arizona is 0-4 in their prior matchups.
Vegas likes Seattle to continue that streak tonight (prop bets can be found here) - and Gannon quickly needs to solve his offensive woes before they potentially drop to 0-2 in the NFC West.
"I'm pleased with what's getting called to push the ball down the field. Sometimes they have a say too. A couple plays came up yesterday that they did a good job getting underneath it and then did a good job tackling the check down," Gannon said Monday.
"That’s where the ball should go when they play that type of coverage structure, but when you can't run it, it's going to be hard to pass it. When you can't pass it, it's going to be hard to run it. They go hand in hand. If you can get the run game going a little bit better, you will get more advantageous looks to push the ball down the field.
"When you can't run it, they're taking away you pushing the ball down the field, so it works hand in hand. That stat to me works hand in hand with the run game (and) what the run game's doing. That's a long-winded answer to, ‘Yeah, that needs to be better, but it can be a direct correlation to what else is going on in the game too.’”