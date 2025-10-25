Star Rookie Headlines Cardinals' Top Graded Defensive Players
ARIZONA -- With the Arizona Cardinals' bye week here, now is the perfect time to evaluate where the Cardinals are at in terms what's gone right and wrong.
The team's five-game losing streak has certainly opened the door for questions on both sides of the ball, though Arizona's defense has been a hefty topic of discussion in recent weeks as fourth quarter collapses have become somewhat expected in the desert.
Still, the overall play of the defense hasn't been all too bad - and through their bye week, Pro Football Focus' top graded players for that side of Arizona's ball are all newcomers.
*Kitan Crawford and Zach Carter have the actual highest grades for Arizona's defense - though they've played less than 80 combined snaps so they were omitted*
1. Calais Campbell
PFF Grade: 78.3
Calais Campbell just seems to be getting better with age.
Campbell, who signed to the Cardinals this offseason for one last homecoming after starting his career in Arizona, has been the team's best defensive lineman and it hasn't been close.
The 39-year-old has three sacks and 19 tackles on the season on just under 48% of defensive snaps played.
2. Josh Sweat
PFF Grade: 73.8
Sweaty J was made Monti Ossenfort's top free agent signing of the general manager's tenure here in the desert this offseason with a four-year, $76.4 million contract to help bolster the Cardinals' pass rush.
While Arizona's unit as a collective has yet to hold their end of the bargain, Sweat has been worth every penny.
Entering the bye week, Sweat leads the Cardinals with five sacks, two forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss.
Though he's not one of the league's elite at the position, he's been nothing short of disruptive overall to start his tenure in Arizona.
3. Will Johnson
PFF Grade: 71.5
Simply put, Johnson has been everything as advertised.
The length. The ball-skills. The ability to play fluidly in either man or zone coverage has been well worth the second-round pick on what arguably could have been a top ten selection.
Johnson's PFF coverage grade of 70.5 ranks 16th out of all NFL corners.
