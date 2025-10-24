Stat Reveals Just How Poor Cardinals' Pass Rush Has Been

The Cardinals have the 3rd-lowest pressure rate in the NFL at 23.3%, per @FTNFantasy, despite investing all these resources the past two years:



Sweat: $19.1M/year

Tomlinson: $14.5M

Jones: $10.1M

Browning: $7.5M

Collins: $7M

Nichols: $7M

Campbell: $5.5M

Robinson: Rd 1

Nolen: Rd 1