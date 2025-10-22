Why Breece Hall Isn't The Answer for Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals continue to be connected to New York Jets running back Breece Hall as the NFL trade deadline of Nov. 4 crawls closer.
In Bleacher Report's latest trade block big board, the Cardinals were - again - listed as a potential suitor for Hall's services with an attached price tag of a conditional third-round pick.
Cardinals Again Linked to Breece Hall
"It's not hard to see why teams would be calling about Breece Hall, who is likely the best running back who could realistically be available this season," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"It's also not hard to envision why the Jets could be open to moving the 24-year-old for the right price. New York is sitting at 0-7, and he is an impending 2026 free agent.
"While the running back has accounted for nearly a third (612) of New York's scrimmage yards this season, now is a reasonable time for a trade.
"However, the Jets reportedly won't let anyone go for a budget return."
The Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers were tabbed as the two potential suitors for Hall.
Trading for Breece Hall Would Be Mistake For Cardinals
Simply put, this would be a mistake on the Cardinals' end.
That's not to say Hall isn't talented - he surely is as a running back who is capable of doing a little of everything coming out of the backfield.
Arizona has problems - surely - but paying what could be a third-round pick for Hall doesn't make sense for multiple reasons.
The Cardinals' offense hasn't looked the same since offensive line coach Klayton Adams left over the offseason, especially in terms of running the ball.
However, the stark difference lies within run-game schematics - which was a big reason why Adams took a promotion as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator and their run game is excelling in 2025 whereas Arizona's attack took a step drop-off.
Perhaps the best support for this claim rests within James Conner's numbers, who averaged just 3.0 yards per carry before exiting with a season-ending foot injury.
Also, Trey Benson is expected back from injury soon - and Arizona is very confident in his ability to handle RB1 duties in Conner's absence the rest of the way.
A Day 2 pick traded to a veteran at a devalued position simply isn't the move
The Cardinals would be much better off spending draft capital towards other prominent positions such as the offensive line.