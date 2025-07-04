Stat Proves Arizona Cardinals Have Top NFL CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, though he's not quite a household name.
Cornerback Garrett Williams has slowly but surely climbed his way into the top echelon of defensive back play after his second season in the league.
Williams earned a 90.6 grade in zone coverage last season, which topped Pro Football Focus' rankings for 2024 above some seriously talented names such as Patrick Surtain and Trent McDuffie.
Williams will lead a young Cardinals cornerback room in 2025 that also features names such as Will Johnson, Max Melton and Starling Thomas.
Though he primarily operates in the slot, the Cardinals will likely use Williams as a boundary corner in base defense situations - though his versatility also allows Arizona to deploy him in some safety looks depending on how exotic DC Nick Rallis wants to get.
Late last season, Jonathan Gannon gave a glowing review of Williams' play.
"I don't like to name names and stuff like that, but this guy's playing really, really good football right now. Like really good football, and it might fly under the radar a little bit (with) what we ask him to do, how he executes the scheme and what we ask him to do. He's won a bunch of one-on-ones. He's taking the ball away.
"He covers really well, tackles really well, blitzes. He does it all for us and we load him up mentally now because he can handle it. He has some position flexibility too, which you guys haven't seen that come to fruition, but he a lot of times is the next guy in in different spots, so he has to prepare for that too. He's been going like this since he's buckled up his chin strap and I don't think he's hit his ceiling yet either, by no means.”
At the end of last season, Williams told reporters he's only getting started.
"I feel like I got so much farther I can go. I feel like even how this year went to some people, I feel like I missed so many plays, things that I know I can make too. So from that perspective, I'm honestly just looking forward to where I can end up if this is what people consider great," Williams said.
Williams will be eligible to receive a contract extension after 2025, which could place him among the league's highest-paid players at his position.
If he continues on that trajectory, he'll be worth every penny.