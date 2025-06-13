TAKEAWAYS: What We Learned From Arizona Cardinals Minicamp
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially concluded mandatory minicamp, leaving roughly one month between now and the unofficial start of football season when training camp rolls around.
Minicamp last three days for the Cardinals, and plenty was accomplished according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I'm excited," Gannon told reporters when asked about training camp.
"It'll be good. It was one of the things we kind of tweaked going into [mandatory] camp and the players know this - it [training camp] will have a little more friction during camp - in a safe way. I want to get on the pads a little bit and play football."
After attending all three days of camp in Tempe, here's our biggest takeaways from the Cardinals on SI podcast:
Gannon says the last few weeks of minicamp and other offseason workouts were clearly beneficial:
"I think our learning was accelerated. I think the new guys in the building - their first year whether it be free agents or rookies - are caught up to speed. These last eight weeks are really just a stepping stone towards camp," he said.
"They know they have to hit the ground running and do the right things in their off time and be ready to go."
The Cardinals made some massive improvements on the defensive side of the ball, though no additions may have been more well received than the arrival of franchise legend Calais Campbell.
"I enjoy passing knowledge," Campbell said in a press conference. "I feel there is no point for me to die with all this knowledge, to the graveyard at the end of my career. I have to share with as many people as possible. Especially people that are going to help us win ballgames.
"If I help them to a level that's better than me, then the team is better and I will find my role and make it work."
Flipping to the offensive side of the ball, players and coaches seem to be excited on the possibilities Arizona can provide entering the third season under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who apparently has incorporated new concepts in his offense moving into 2025.
It's a pivotal year for both him and quarterback Kyler Murray - who told reporters he believes Arizona has the pieces to contend but isn't getting ahead of himself.
"Taking it one day at a time, taking it one day at a time," Murray said. "Do I believe we have what it takes? For sure, for sure, but I'm not looking at the season like that. I'm just taking it one day at a time."