Kyler Murray: Cardinals Can Become Great
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray moves into his seventh season in the NFL, which could prove to be the most pivotal.
Murray enters 2025 with plenty of questions surrounding his consistency and ultimate standing as a franchise passer.
He'll have ample opportunity to prove what player he can be, though Murray isn't getting ahead of himself.
Kyler Murray: Cardinals Believe in Themselves
"Taking it one day at a time, taking it one day at a time," Murray told reporters at mandatory minicamp. "Do I believe we have what it takes? For sure, for sure, but I'm not looking at the season like that. I'm just taking it one day at a time."
The Cardinals narrowly missed the playoffs last season but made some massive investments on the defensive side of the ball, clearing the path for Murray and his crew of offensive weapons to prove themselves in 2025.
“I feel great. Personally, I feel the best I’ve ever felt,” Murray said. “They say you’re hitting your prime around - about to be 28 years old? I feel good.”
Murray's coming off a season where he threw for 3,851 yards and 21 TD to 11 INT.
The pressure mounting on Murray to perform moving into 2025 is nothing short of massive, as a disappointing season could secure a future without him with the Cardinals moving into 2025.
That's simply outside noise, however - something Murray was taught to handle at such a young age.
"My Pops groomed me in the sense of when you play this position, this is what it comes with," Murray said. "I think every quarterback knows that. It comes with it. I just try and stay out of the media as much as possible (and) do the right things."
It's simply a big season for everybody in Arizona from top to bottom, as year three of the Jonathan Gannon/Monti Ossenfort era is approaching playoff-or-bust territory.
Murray just wants to prove key decision-makers in the desert right.
“As far as the unit goes, I love what (Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort) and the guys upstairs have done. I believe the game starts in the trenches and I think we attacked that area for sure.
“For me, now it’s just about going and doing it on the field during the season. I feel like we got the guys in the locker room to do what we need to do and it’s on us to go execute and prove these guys right.”