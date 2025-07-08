Teammate on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray: 'He's Locked In'
ARIZONA -- The pressure to perform for Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is no secret entering 2025.
Murray, the franchise's former No. 1 overall pick, approaches his seventh season in the NFL with just one playoff appearance and no postseason wins.
That has a realistic opportunity to change this coming season, though the Cardinals will only go as far as Murray takes them - and according to one teammate - the former Heisman winner looks sharp.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'Locked in' Entering 2025
When speaking with reporters at a press conference ahead of training camp, third-year cornerback Garrett Williams says Murray looks good:
"He's been really good. A lot of us have been training here at the facility, and Kyler is one of them. So me and him, we work with Buddy [Morris] a lot at the same time. We actually lift together a lot too. So it's always good to be able to lift around him and kind of see how he operates, see how he moves and things like that.
"I think I feel really good about where we're going into this season. I think he's locked in - him and the receivers, all those guys, they've been doing their stuff. Throwing routes, all those types of things. So I feel really good about where he's at and where the offense is at, too."
Williams, practicing against Murray every day this offseason, has had a front row seat to what Murray and the rest of Arizona's offense can do.
If anybody can give an early vouch for how Murray's passes look, it'd be the best cornerback on the team defending them.
There's expectations of a postseason berth, and Murray - who wouldn't flat-out admit it when meeting with media members earlier this offseason - is in alignment.
"Taking it one day at a time, taking it one day at a time," Murray said. "Do I believe we have what it takes? For sure, for sure, but I'm not looking at the season like that. I'm just taking it one day at a time."
The Cardinals haven't made the postseason since 2021 and haven't won the NFC West since 2015.
Both could change after the dust settles on this season. While it's not quite "playoffs or bust" in Arizona, an improved defense and more cohesion on offense should yield better results.
All systems will be go for Murray this year.