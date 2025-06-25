Top NBA Draft Pick Compared to Arizona Cardinals Star
The 2025 NBA Draft is tonight and there is tons of talent available. For what it's worth, the Phoenix Suns hold the 10th overall pick following a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets involving Kevin Durant, so at least local Valley fans have something worth watching.
That said, what does the NBA have to do with the Arizona Cardinals? Admittedly, there is really not much, however there was quite an interesting comparison that was made recently by CBS Sports' Jared Dubin.
As we approach tonight's draft, Dubin decided to make his own comparisons for the draft's top prospects to NFL players. However, the comparisons weren't focused on how each player would play in the other's sport.
No, it compares them to each other in many ways, including their status as prospects, how they each approach their respective sports, and even some personal details that are oddly specific and relatable.
Dylan Harper Compared to Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
It led Dubin to compare Rutgers guard Dylan Harper to one of the most popular Cardinals on the current team: Marvin Harrison Jr.
It caught my eyes, however, based on the criteria we mentioned, there are some interesting parallels between the two young, budding stars.
We can start with the most obvious link between the two... and that's their bloodlines. Dubin breaks down Harper and Harrison's deep and extremely successful ties to their lineage in their respective sports.
"Harper is the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, who won a trio of titles with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the late-1990s. Harrison Jr. is of course the son of Marvin Harrison, a Hall of Fame wideout who was Peyton Manning's No. 1 receiver for the significant majority of his career."
It's not just the fact that both of their fathers had major pro success and won at least one championship. It's also worth noting that they played with some of the greatest players of all-time, let alone Hall of Famers.
Harper was winning titles with the GOAT Michael Jordan (debate a wall), while Harrison Sr. was catching passes from five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning.
League titles and getting to play with all-timers isn't something many get to brag about.
Dubin goes on to compare Harper and Harrison Jr's draft status. Harper is currently projected to be the second overall pick to the San Antonio Spurs. Harrison Jr was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That would mean they each would be drafted higher than their father's were. Dubin notes:
"Dylan Harper, like Harrison Jr., will likely be drafted much higher than his father and is considered more likely, at the time of the draft, to be a future star than his father was at the time of his own draft. (At least in part because the sons are both bigger and stronger than their fathers were when they played.)"
Not just being drafted higher, but both are expected to become stars earlier in their respective careers than their fathers were. But it's true. Harrison Jr. was largely seen as a day one superstar, and Harper will be someone with high expectations with a young Spurs team.
When you consider the similarities these two have off the field/court, it's fun to see how each is seeing familiar paths. Even more than that, each has hopes to surpass their fathers sooner rather than later. Here's hoping they both live up to their lofty expectations from fans.