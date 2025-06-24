Arizona Cardinals Star Duo Could Win Your Fantasy League
The Arizona Cardinals' offense made no virtual changes to their offensive lineup this offseason, banking on continuity and improvement from each chess piece on the board to take things to new heights in 2025.
All eyes, specifically, are on the connection of QB Kyler Murray and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. as training camp approaches.
After a less than ideal year for the pairing, there's signs the duo will take off this season in major fashion - and Bleacher Report certainly believes so.
Bleacher Report: Arizona Cardinals Duo Could Win Your Fantasy Football League
When evaluating six underrated player stacks for the upcoming fantasy season, B/R's Gary Davenport offered the following:
"Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 62 catches for 885 yards and eight scores wasn’t a horrible rookie season by any standards. But given the sky-high expectations for the fourth overall pick in last year’s draft, a WR30 finish in PPR points was a disappointment. Kyler Murray’s QB10 fantasy finish was OK, but not much more than that.
"... Granted, Harrison doesn’t benefit in fantasy if Murray takes off, unless it’s with a scramble-drill catch. But mobile quarterbacks have increased appeal in fantasy football, and it wasn’t that long ago that Harrison was widely considered a generational prospect and the next 'big thing' at wide receiver.
"Just because he didn’t rampage across the league in Year 1 doesn’t mean he isn’t. That breakout could still be coming—especially if he and Murray improve their rapport."
Why Marvin Harrison Jr. Could Have Big Season for Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' second-year wideout noticeably bulked up over the offseason and now should be far more comfortable working in Arizona's offense after having a full season's worth of experience to help digest and process what the game looks like at the next level.
Even though Arizona's offense will still remain run-heavy, it's expected that Harrison will become a much larger focal point of the offense under coordinator Drew Petzing.
That should benefit Murray's fantasy value as well - as the former top pick is clearly capable of providing fantasy players with big games thanks to his ability to pick up points on the ground, though an established No. 1 receiving target (with Trey McBride at tight end) could pay dividends.
The Harrison-Murray fantasy football stack could very well push players to big heights in 2025, especially if you can snag both names at their current average draft positions.