Bleacher Report Cooks Crazy Arizona Cardinals Trade for Tyreek Hill
Can the Arizona Cardinals find themselves making one of the biggest splash moves of the 2025 season?
We can't rule it completely out, considering the team's perceived "all-in" mentality for the year ahead. After an 8-9 season and a second-half collapse that ruined a legitimate playoff opportunity, the Cardinals are eyeing a return to postseason football.
Arizona has made a plethora of moves to help get them back for the first time since 2021, but those moves have largely been on defense. Money was spent in free agency on Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell. The 2025 NFL Draft was also defense-focused, including Walter Nolen and Will Johnson, its selections in the first two rounds.
However, the Cardinals' offense was far from perfect a year ago and a lack of editions should be concerning. But, that is always subject to change at any given moment. Perhaps we could see the team make another "all-in" kind of move and add one of the best wide receivers of the last decade.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for WR Tyreek Hill
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski made four different trade scenarios that involve three NFL franchises compared to the usual two-team deals. The Cardinals were included in arguably the biggest trade proposal:
The Cardinals send Jonah Williams to the New York Giants, who send Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Miami Dolphins. To conclude the deal, Arizona received Tyreek Hill from the Dolphins.
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that this pairing has been made. Hill has been one of the most discussed players in the league in trade rumors with what appears to be a dying relationship in South Beach.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals could use a boost out wide and there's literally no better option than Hill who may be available.
Sobleski offered several notes to back up his response. He stated Hill, "remains one of the game's most spectacular offensive weapons," but his contract is set to cause major havoc to salary cap situations, including Miami. However, the Cardinals, who own the fifth-most cap space can work Hill into their budget.
Should Hill make his way to the desert, Sobleski says, "...a deal could include reworked contracts for the wide receiver in future years, particularly while Marvin Harrison Jr. operates under his rookie deal."
And, of course, Sobleski says, "In order to maximize quarterback Kyler Murray's capabilities, a duo of Hill and Harrison is nightmare fuel for opposing defensive coordinators." On that, he is undeniably correct.
It's nearly impossible to imagine the Cardinals would only need to move Williams to make the deal work, however. The team would need to move far more assets than that to get that done, but if the Giants did decide to participate and send Thibodeaux to the Dolphins, that could certainly sweeten the deal.
Talk about a dream scenario... Upgrading at wide receiver while moving on from a troubling contract.
As they say, if you're gonna dream - dream big.