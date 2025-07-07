Updated Win-Loss Predictions for Arizona Cardinals Schedule
The 2025 regular season is nearly here, and with most major offseason moves wrapped up across the league, it feels like an appropriate time to update our win/loss projections for the Arizona Cardinals.
A friendly reminder that I hate the way the schedule was laid out for the team, opening and finishing the last two games of the season on the road. I don’t find that fair to anyone, no matter who you are.
Regardless, the Cardinals will play it as it lies, and they do have a chance to finally get back in the postseason with a very workable schedule. Let’s break it down week to week and see how the year shakes out according to me.
Week 1: @ New Orleans Saints
I believe that the Saints are one of, if not the, worst teams in the NFL this year. The Cardinals should be able to go to the Big Easy and start the year off in the win column.
Verdict: Win, 1-0
Week 2: vs Carolina Panthers
The Cardinals seemed to struggle with the Panthers historically, and with 2025 being a huge year for both teams, this may not go the way the Cardinals would like it to. Somehow, I consider this game to be a coin flip, but I think Arizona starts the season at home with a loss.
Verdict: Loss, 1-1
Week 3: @ San Francisco 49ers
I’m somehow alone in the belief that the 49ers are going to be much better in 2025 than last year. Arizona managed to sweep San Francisco while they were down, but I’m willing to bet the Niners have revenge on their mind and will play with something to prove early in the year.
Verdict: Loss, 1-2
Week 4: vs Seattle Seahawks
The last time the Cardinals beat the Seahawks was in late November 2021… That cannot continue to be the case, and I’m putting an end to it now. Arizona will not start the season winless at home and will do so with a huge win over a long-hated division rival.
Verdict: Win, 2-2
Week 5: vs Tennessee Titans
Warming up… The Titans may have just landed their quarterback of the future, but the rest of the roster is far from competing anytime soon. The Cardinals are simply the better team and should be able to leave Nashville in the win column.
Verdict: Win, 3-2
Week 6: @ Indianapolis Colts
On fire! Yet another disastrous team ahead of the upcoming year that the Cardinals should easily take care of. Having both the Colts and Saints on the road, in theory, should guarantee Arizona two free road wins.
Verdict: Win, 4-2
Week 7: vs Green Bay Packers
A three-game winning streak is snapped at home against one of the NFC’s best. This will be a good measuring stick game for the Cardinals, but I don’t think they’re ready to take on the Packers just yet.
Verdict: Loss, 4-3
Week 8: BYE
The bottom line is the Cardinals are still going into the bye week with a winning record, and that in itself is huge.
Week 9: @ Dallas Cowboys
Under the lights for the Cardinals in Arlington against a team they have dominated in recent history. I’m not sure what to do with the Cowboys this year, but as it stands, I’m confident in an improved Cardinals team that owns that rivalry over the last several years to get the win, especially off a bye.
Verdict: Win, 5-3
Week 10: @ Seattle Seahawks
It was nice to break the chains against the Seahawks early in the season, but it’s back to the loss column against their hated division rivals. A trip to Seattle is always a tough task, and they’ll be itching for some revenge.
Verdict: Loss, 5-4
Week 11: vs San Francisco 49ers
The last four seasons have seen one of these two teams sweep the other in the regular season. That streak will end in 2025 when the Niners come to the desert and fall victim to a Cardinals team with revenge on their minds.
Verdict: Win, 6-4
Week 12: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
It’s a new era for the Jaguars, but I don’t think they will be ready for a cross-country trip against a starving Cardinals team that’s dreaming about the playoffs right now.
Verdict: Win, 7-4
Week 13: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By this point in the season, we may see our expectations completely flipped on their head for these two teams, but until then I think the Buccaneers are still a really good team and should handle business at home against Arizona.
Verdict: Loss, 7-5
Week 14: vs Los Angeles Rams
Arizona dominated the Rams in Glendale last season, but I don’t feel like that’s going to repeat itself. As long as Matthew Stafford plays average football, Los Angeles is one of the elite teams in the conference and should control the division no matter where games are played.
Verdict: Loss, 7-6
Week 15: @ Houston Texans
I felt this game was a guaranteed loss at one point in time, but I’m really down on the Texans right now, and Arizona is in a spot where they are two games away from a winning record. This team will be extra motivated after last season’s late collapse, and the Cardinals will match their win total from a year ago.
Verdict: Win, 8-6
Week 16: vs Atlanta Falcons
I think this is going to be a difficult season for the Falcons, but this is also the home finale for the Cardinals, who are one game away from a winning record. You better believe they’re getting this win and entering two weeks of hell on a hot note (no pun intended).
Verdict: Win, 9-6
Week 17: @ Cincinnati Bengals
The only way the Cardinals are going to Cincinnati in the dead of winter and getting a win is if they have one of the ten best offenses in football, because playing the Bengals may be a guaranteed shootout. I don’t see that happening, so unless this defense is the best in football, this is a loss.
Verdict: Loss, 9-7
Week 18: @ Los Angeles Rams
It was a tight game in Los Angeles last year for the Cardinals, and a shot at the division crown could be within reach to end of the year. I so badly want to take the Cardinals, but at least for now, I’m staying with the Rams, who are my pick to win the division this year.
Verdict: Loss, 9-8
OVERALL: 9-8
ROAD: 5-4
HOME: 4-4
NFCW: 2-4
NFC: 5-7
AFC: 4-1