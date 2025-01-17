Where Cardinals Draft Ammo Ranks vs NFL
The offseason is officially here for the Arizona Cardinals, and all eyes are fixated on a very few important months ahead.
The Cardinals have plenty of spending power in free agency, though the organization has made it clear they'll be building through the NFL draft, and 2025's iteration is no different.
Last year, Arizona had a plethora of picks which included two in the first round and seven picks in the top 90.
This year, the Cardinals' pool of picks isn't as deep.
With compensatory picks yet to be awarded, Arizona is set to have just five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in numbers 16, 47, 78, 113, and 151.
The Cardinals don't have their seventh-round pick thanks to the Robbie Anderson deal and their sixth-round selection belongs to the Denver Broncos from the Baron Browning trade.
Tankathon's NFL Draft Power Rankings has the Cardinals' total pick value of 674.1, which ranks 24th in the league. For comparison, the Cleveland Browns are first with a value of 1,211.5 while the Minnesota Vikings are last at 451.8.
Using this draft pick value chart, if Arizona had their last two selections their point total (estimated 706) would be good enough for 20th, pushing them up a few spots.
Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort has done well in the later rounds of drafting, though the Cardinals are still in good position despite missing their last two picks.
The No. 16 overall pick could be used to go in a variety of directions - whether it be moving up or down if Ossenfort again wants to get active. There's also a handful of positions the Cardinals could opt to target, which involves spots such as EDGE, LB, CB, DL or OL.