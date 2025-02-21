Where Cardinals Free Agents Could Land
Free Agency is nearly here for the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals are gearing up to be one of the more aggressive teams considering their cap space and clear needs and positions lacking depth. Do not be surprised if the Cardinals make a couple of big free-agent signings.
Arizona has some pending free agents of their own who I'm sure the team would prefer to hold onto, but that's simply not the way the pros work and the Cardinals will likely see a handful of guys leave.
Thankfully, there are no huge names set to hit free agency for the Cardinals. That being said, important players from last season and key players for depth and rotation will be hitting the market.
These five are players I imagine would be priorities to retain for the right price. If they do depart for a new home, I have three teams that make the most sense to bring them in.
Five Fits for Arizona Cardinals Free Agents
Kyzir White
Best fits: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons
White has been a valuable member of the Cardinals defense the last two seasons and I doubt the team wants to see him go. But, sometimes you can't help but lose guys.
The veteran linebacker would have a solid market for himself with several teams ready to compete for Super Bowls.
The Chiefs may lose their young stud Nick Bolton and White would be a nice replacement.
White was previously with the Eagles and placing him next to Zack Baun and allowing Nakobe Dean to recover from his injury without any rush sounds great.
The Falcons need help everywhere defensively, so adding a steady, veteran linebacker is a great start.
Baron Browning
Best fits: Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, New York Jets
Browning didn't explode for the Cardinals like they'd hoped for when they grabbed him at the trade deadline, but that doesn't mean he was a bad player. I'd love for Arizona to retain him for the right price, but several teams needing depth to their pass rushing room would like him on a budget.
The Ravens had double-digit sacks from both Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh last season. Behind them is a young Tavius Robinson and not much else. Browning would be someone the Ravens would value rotating in to keep guys fresh.
The Lions have much more urgency to add pass rushers to their defense. After Adian Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury, they had no pass rushing production. Browning would be one of several signings I expect Detroit to make at the position.
Like the Ravens, the Jets have a good duo with Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald. However the former is coming off an injury and New York has shown a preference for having three guys. Browning could be their third guy and have success rotating with two young stars in the making.
Dennis Gardeck
Best fits: Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers
Gardeck has become a fan-favorite in the desert, however, he's on the wrong side of 30 and coming off a season-ending injury. He could stay with Arizona on a short-term deal, or he could find a team that's competing and can rotate him around.
The Vikings have excellent pass rushers with Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard with the hopes that second-year man Dallas Turner lives up to his first-round billing. I'd love to see Gardeck as a part-time guy with this young group.
Another spot I like is the Packers. I feel like Gardeck would see the most rotation here, but Green Bay has a good tendency to get sack production from everyone.
The Chargers value depth and Gardeck is that is that. Khalil Mack is likely gone with Joey Bosa returning, so Gardeck would check in as a rotational guy. LA would still have to get some younger guys at the spot, but I like Gardeck's fit here.
L.J. Collier
Best fits: Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs
Collier has not lived up to his stats as a day-one pick by the Seahawks back in 2019 and he's had a middling success period in six seasons. However, the TCU product is coming off a career-best 3.5 sack season with the Cardinals and maybe a cheap player Arizona may like to retain.
If he decides to leave, look for him to go to a team with a deep defensive line.
The Cowboys could wind up losing Osa Odigizuwa in free agency due to price, so Collier is a cheap option to rotate with what I assume would be a restart for the spot.
The Texans could find a bigger role for Collier on their defensive line than other teams with a lack of top-end talent, but I like the fit thanks to elite pass rushers around him like Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. Collier could finally find some success as an afterthought from opposing teams.
We've said for a long time that the Chiefs need depth from the interior of the defensive line and an eventual successor for Chris Jones. Collier fills the former of those needs and provides a veteran presence to a spot that KC has recently tried to get younger at.
Evan Brown
Best fits: Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins
Brown was a reliable starter for the Cardinals' offensive line in 2024 and I believe they'd hate to lose him considering the overhaul needed throughout the line. His market won't be small, even if he's not looking at a mega-deal.
The Bears need help everywhere on the offensive line. Chicago needs to spend serious money and draft capital on all five spots, but Brown can be had on a budget so they can spend money on other spots like left tackle.
The Colts' offensive line is also a bit of a mess with some stud players and some replaceable guys. Brown brings consistency to an up-and-down group and helps a run-heavy team run the ball.
Like Chicago, the Dolphins need help all over the offensive line. Big-time money is already being spent throughout the roster, so a budget option like Brown is a home run for Miami.