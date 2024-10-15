Where Do Cardinals Stand in NFL Power Rankings?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were nowhere close to escaping Lambeau Field with a victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as Jonathan Gannon's squad was out-played in all three phases.
The deeper we get into the season, the more we learn about the Cardinals and what sort of squad they truly are.
That goes the same for power rankings across the league, as Arizona either remains stagnant or dropped slightly after emerging from Week 6 with a 2-4 record.
Where the Cardinals stand ahead of Week 7:
ESPN: No. 20
Josh Weinfuss: "The first six games of the season have been a roller coaster for Arizona. They started red-hot against the Bills, then faded in the second half. Then they beat the pants off the Rams, pushed the Lions, got blown out by the Commanders, toppled the 49ers and got trucked by the Packers. No one knows which Cardinals team will show up on Sundays. And if they had beat Green Bay on Sunday, the Cardinals would've had a share of first place in the NFC West. One minute their offense is unstoppable; the next, they commit over a dozen penalties."
Bleacher Report: No. 23
Maurice Moton: "As many expected, the Cardinals don't have the playmakers on defense to slow down high-powered offenses, which separates them from legitimate playoff contenders.
"Kyler Murray can only do so much in comeback efforts. Until its defense shows improvement, Arizona will be an intriguing team you can count on to pull off an upset here and there but never confidently trust to win."
CBS Sports: No. 23
Pete Prisco: "The defense just isn't talented enough, and it shows up on a weekly basis. That will lead to inconsistency week in and week out."
NFL.com: No. 24
Eric Edholm: "The thrilling win at San Francisco helped mask some of the offensive inconsistencies, but it all came to a head Sunday in Green Bay. The Cardinals cost themselves with stalled drives early and penalties and turnovers late. Throw in a Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, and things are starting to get dicey here. Three of the next four games are at home before the bye, but all of them are against good defensive teams, so they need to find some answers fast.
"Arizona's defense also badly needs help. There have been a handful of promising moments in the team's 2-4 start but far more concerns. The pass rush was so meek that Jordan Love might not have needed to launder his jersey, and the coverage wasn't any better, as Next Gen Stats credited four different Cards DBs with allowing TD passes."
The Athletic: No. 22
Josh Kendall: "Emboldened after leading Arizona to a 24-23 win over San Francisco in Week 5, Murray announced his involvement in the new 'Call of Duty' Black Ops 6 game, which is set to debut Oct. 25. He might have gotten an early copy, though. Murray’s EPA per dropback Sunday (minus-.07) was his second lowest of the season, and he rushed for only 14 yards. Murray’s 12 fantasy points produced against the Packers were the 10th fewest of his career."