Where Cardinals Stand in Week 4 Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals approach their Week 4 battle against the Washington Commanders with a 1-2 record.
After three weeks of play, the Cardinals have notched a win against the Los Angeles Rams while pushing contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions to the brink before ultimately losing.
Ahead of Week 4, here's where the Cardinals stand in various NFL power rankings.
The Athletic: No. 17
Josh Kendall: "The Cardinals running back received only nine carries for 17 yards against the Lions on Sunday. Conner had 37 carries for 172 yards in the first two weeks. He had 21 carries for 122 yards in Week 2, and Arizona beat the Rams by 31 points. Kyler Murray led the Cardinals in rushing Sunday with five carries for 45 yards. That doesn’t seem like a winning formula."
ESPN: No. 17
Josh Weinfuss: "Just three games in, the Cardinals are already on their fourth right tackle. Starter Jonah Williams is on injured reserve with a right knee injury. His backup, Kelvin Beachum, missed Sunday's loss to the Lions with a hamstring injury. His backup, Jackson Barton , left the game with a toe injury, which left Arizona playing with Charlie Heck for the last few minutes. For a team that prides itself on running the football to set up its dynamic passing game, being down to the fourth-string right tackle is less than ideal."
NFL.com: No. 23
Eric Edholm: "After the opening TD drive against Detroit, Arizona's offense really hit the skids, turning the ball over twice on downs and once via interception when Kyler Murray tried to force the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. The rookie receiver has provided some big plays in the past two games, but the Cardinals can’t seem to consistently get the ball into his hands. Arizona just couldn’t get much going in the middle chunk of this game, crossing midfield three times but generating just three points on those drives. They were 1-for-9 on third downs, too, spoiling a decent effort from a defense that has made strides. Right now, the strength of this team still lies on offense, so if Jonathan Gannon’s squad is going to pull off more upsets, it has to come with stronger showings on that side of the ball. The opportunities were there on Sunday, but the Cards couldn’t close the deal."
NBC Sports: No. 23
Pete Prisco: "The offense wasn't as crisp against the Lions and it cost them. But they will be in a lot of games, even if they don't win them."
