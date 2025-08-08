3 Takeaways From Arizona Cardinals Re-Signing Will Hernandez
ARIZONA -- Mijo is back in the building for the Arizona Cardinals after the organization officially re-signed Will Hernadez to a one-year deal this week.
What's the move mean for both Hernandez and the Cardinals?
3 Observations From Arizona Cardinals Signing Will Hernandez
Will Hernandez Won't Be Ready Soon
The Cardinals immediately signed Hernandez and placed him on the PUP list, meaning he's still got some ways to go before he'll be ready to even think about hitting the field.
Yes, Hernandez was recently medically cleared to return - though that's a different reality than being healthy enough to play in an NFL game.
Hernandez tore his ACL in Week 5 of last season, and his ramp-up to returning to the field may take several more weeks. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was short with reporters when asked about a potential time frame for his return.
"He's a good player, but coming off a major injury so we'll get him in and get him caught up, healthy and ready to go," Gannon said before refusing to dive into "hypothetical" timelines for the veteran interior lineman to return.
We often hear that players truly aren't themselves in the first year back from a major injury such as an ACL tear - and it's clear the Cardinals are going to take their time with Hernandez working his way back.
They're mostly confident in that because:
Will Hernandez Wasn't Brought Here to Start - Right Away
The Cardinals are content - at least currently - with the play of left guard Evan Brown and right guard Isaiah Adams, who helped fill in for Hernandez after his injury last season.
Perhaps if either is struggling that will be a different conversation, but at worst Hernandez provides a much needed boost for depth on the interior offensive line - something the Cardinals sorely lacked this training camp.
Sources told Cardinals on SI Hernandez would be arriving to the desert only on the notion that he wouldn't be an immediate starter with the veteran coming off a serious injury and the marked improvement of Adams heading into his second season.
When Hernandez is fully ready to rock and roll, perhaps those conversations may be revisited - though if Adams and Brown are playing fine, Hernandez will still ride the pine.
Mijo Was Win-Win Addition for Cardinals
It was simply an easy call for the Cardinals to add Hernandez.
"Yeah. We're always trying to do what's best for the team, obviously. When we got on the phone with Will, I felt like he wanted to be here," Gannon said when asked about Hernandez.
Throughout the offseason, numerous players were spotted wearing Hernandez's "Mijo Things" brand during workouts and OTA's - even through training camp attire was spotted.
Simply put, Hernandez not only is a "mean and nasty" lineman in the words of Gannon - he's also a locker room glue guy, which has been a major point of emphasis since Arizona's new regime took over.
Hernandez also benefits from being able to re-arrive to his place in the Cardinals' OL room without expectations of performing at a high level due to the injury. He's still able to be around his teammates while collecting a paycheck and providing invaluable leadership to the younger guys on the squad.
Good football player? Check. Well liked and respected in the locker room? Check.
It's tough to say no in that case for either side. This deal was a win-win for everybody involved.