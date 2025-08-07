Zay Jones' Growth Mindset Looks to Impact Arizona Cardinals Offense
When the Arizona Cardinals’ initial depth chart was released earlier this week, a change was made at the wide receiver position.
Zay Jones’ name appeared in the starting column for the first time, marking a new opportunity for the second-year Cardinal. Jones spoke with the media this week to discuss his mindset headed into the season, giving reporters and fans alike insight into how he’s feeling ahead of Arizona’s first preseason game on Saturday.
Jones is excited to play in the preseason
“I think it's good for us to get out there and experience something live, go against someone else besides your own team, and have those competitive reps and be able to evaluate it,” Jones said. “And then to kind of see, 'OK, where are we at as a position group? As a unit — as a team — what do we need to improve on?' And it'll be exciting for other guys to get an opportunity to showcase their ability as well.”
Jonathan Gannon announced Arizona’s starters will play against the Chiefs on Saturday, with Jones voicing his excitement. He mentioned he’s not only excited to be one of the starters, but that simply playing at all is a great feeling in itself.
He explained while practices have been productive as a whole, there’s something different about the process of getting ready for a game, which adds to his excitement ahead of the matchup with Kansas City.
“Because you can simulate a game in practice all you want, but it's nothing like an actual game,” Jones said.
Jones mentioned in addition to being an exciting new chapter of the season, the preseason is a time to grow as a team — something he sets out to do every single day. As someone who wasn’t able to sustain solid production in 2024, Jones understands learning and growing is how he can become an impact player this time around.
After frustrating 2024, Jones has turned a page ahead of 2025 season
“I'm always trying to evolve, kind of like an eternal student. Never be stuck in a mindset that you know everything and continuously try to find a way to improve,” Jones told reporters. “Although it's cliché, it's the truth. I don't look at myself as someone who has all the experience or knows everything. I learn from every person around me, and I'm looking forward to learning something new in this preseason matchup.”
With a new beginning in 2025, Jones hopes he can turn the page on last season but voiced how his five-game suspension and frustrating year can be used as a learning experience.
“I think it's helped me grow as a man. It's helped me grow as a player, and it's given me time to kind of evaluate who I am and who I want to be, and I'm grateful for all that experience. I wouldn't change it because I really think I've built on that and really pushed myself forward as a man,” Jones said, looking back on a year ago.
With a newfound understanding, Jones is poised for a big year in 2025, which starts with forming a strong connection with his teammates. Jones only caught eight passes a season ago, so he never developed camaraderie with Kyler Murray, although Jones explained the two have changed that heading into this season.
Jones Crafting Role Within Arizona's Offense
“I feel like the trust is there. I think that's really huge for any receiver who plays a game at any level. The trust that you have with your quarterback is a big piece, and I think when he looks at me, he understands, he knows what he's going to get and believes that I can make the play, and that's been huge for me,” Jones explained.
If Jones can become one of Murray’s receivers he can fall back on, expect the veteran to make a major impact for the Cardinals this fall. In a starting role, Jones will be relied upon to be a leader, and he’s ready for the challenge.
“I've done a really good job of filling in that role, and I think now it's just as far as performance and doing it consistently,” Jones said. “I think consistency is really big in this league, and that's the person I want to be — someone who can show up every single day, and someone that Kyler and this team can depend on, because I care about my peers, I care about my coaches, and I care about their respect.”
If Jones can produce consistently while being a leader the offense can count on, Arizona should be in for a great year from its newest starter at wide receiver. Jones’ mindset ahead of 2025 appears to be exactly where it should be, as he’s learned from 2024 and is using it to his advantage in his new role this fall.