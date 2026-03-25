Cardinals Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed

While there's still wiggle room for signings, majority of the Arizona Cardinals' moves in free agency have been completed.

Like any other offseason, the Cardinals were able to snag a valuable piece for their puzzle while also not being able to fill every void. That's life for every team in the league.

What went right (and wrong) for Arizona in 2026?

Right: Improving The Run Game

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals didn't do many exciting things this offseason, as this free agency period was more so geared towards eating vegetables than splurging at the dessert table.

Yet two of the sweetest moves came in helping Arizona improve their second-worst rushing attack last season with additions in running back Tyler Allgeier and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo.

Allgeier arrives as, at worst, a 1B to James Conner's 1A in the running back room having not fumbled ever in his career while excelling as a physical runner and pass protector.

Seumalo immediately slots into the starting left guard spot after being Pro Football Focus' top rated offensive guard available in free agency.

Running the ball will be a crucial part in balancing Mike LaFleur's offense. They took a good step in the right direction this offseason.

Wrong: No EDGE Help

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals added some outside names to the defensive line room, though their outside linebacker spot was largely untouched.

That could signal their intentions to take one in the draft or simply their belief in names such as Zaven Collins, Baron Browning and Jordan Burch — though the trio's 4.5 combined sacks isn't quite convincing.

Josh Sweat needs a running mate. Collins is great in the run but lacks pass rush ability, Browning is what he is while Burch showed promise last preseason before being buried on the team's depth chart in 2025 — though he still played 44% of snaps.

Again, the Cardinals are very likely to address this position in the draft. Though in the scope of free agency, they did miss here.

Right: Adding Competitive, Veteran Defensive Depth

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals lost safety Jalen Thompson to free agency while cutting veteran inside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. While both positions have established starters (Budda Baker, Mack Wilson) and young players projected to take the next step (Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Cody Simon), Arizona still was smart to add valuable competition to those rooms.

Safety Andrew Wingard started for the Jaguars last season and could see looks as more of a box player in the desert. Arizona defensive coordinator Nick Rallis often utilized a dime package with three safeties, and now that can continue with Wingard's presence.

Inside linebacker Jack Gibbens was a spot starter with New England but was a key piece of the Patriots' playoff run, and his departure was certainly bittersweet before arriving in Arizona. Gibbens excels in pass coverage and at worst will be used as a linebacker in nickel packages.

Gibbens has a higher chance to start than Wingard, but at worst the Cardinals added a strong third player at position groups that do feature more than just their typical starters.

Wrong: No Unquestioned Starter on Right Side OL

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals indeed shored up the left side, though Arizona's strong side of the line of scrimmage didn't see immediate upgrades at starting right guard or tackle.

For now, Isaiah Adams is projected to again take the wheel at right guard after an up-and-down 2025 while right tackle could be any of additions such as Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Pryor and Oli Udoh — all of whom have starting experience.

While the aforementioned trio is fine, none should be solely relied on for premium starting reps at right tackle. Again, this could and will likely be addressed in the draft, though their inability to solidify the position in free agency was indeed a miss.

Debatable: Not Getting Immediate Replacement for Kyler Murray

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gets wired up on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's two extremely different methods of thinking when evaluating the Cardinals' immediate quarterback approach in the post-Kyler Murray era.

Some would argue the Cardinals should have been more aggressive in their pursuit of names such as Malik Willis, Jimmy Garoppolo and others. Others would say the Cardinals' future franchise passer was not available this offseason while already having a bridge quarterback in place with Jacoby Brissett.

Ty Simpson pending in the draft, the Cardinals' plan at quarterback isn't thrilling with Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Whether that was the right move is up for debate.