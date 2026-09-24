Former NFL WR Unloads on Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr.: 'Your Time in Arizona Is Over'

ARIZONA — Seemingly everybody has given their two cents on Marvin Harrison Jr., his role with the Arizona Cardinals and ultimately what his future might hold with the organization.

Harrison's off to a snail start — just one reception on four targets — and 2026 has quickly shifted from potential breakout season to disappointment on the former first-round pick.

There's 15 weeks remaining, allowing plenty of time for Harrison and the Cardinals to get back on track.

However, one former NFL receiver says Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't even like Harrison, and the Ohio State product needs to ditch the desert.

What T.J. Houshmandzadeh Said

Houshmandzadeh, oddly enough, was a big mentor for Cardinals receiver Michael Wilson entering the draft process years ago.

However, on the Speakeasy podcast with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy, the topic was Harrison's standing with the Cardinals, and there were no punches pulled.

Listen to former NFL WR TJ Houshmandzadeh talk about the Marvin Harrison Jr situation and Mike Lafleur’s comments on it👀



TJ used to train his Cardinals teammate Michael Wilson and says he was actually supposed to workout with him and plans on reaching out to Marv.



Worth a… pic.twitter.com/ZsKcb24dG9 — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) September 22, 2026

"No. 1 LaFleur ain’t f— with Marvin Harrison. When you say, ‘Oh, we also have Trey McBride, who’s one of the best underneath guys, and there’s only 60-65 plays a game, and you got to run —’ when you value somebody, those words don’t even come out of your mouth. That right there tells me he does not value Marvin Harrison as a football player," he said.

“Marvin Harrison knows that, and this is why we see this. That the routes are half-speed. His running style ain’t no different. He's not trying because he feels like, ‘I’m not getting the ball anyway.’ And this is where, I don’t know how often he talks to Senior [Marvin Harrison Sr.] about this, this is where he has to understand this is making him look bad. Because everybody else is watching this.

“Your time with the Cardinals is done. They paid Trey McBride, they paid Michael Wilson. You are now the third option, if that. You’re the fourth option in the offense because it’s Trey McBride, it’s Mike Wilson, then it’s Jeremiyah Love, then you. So you’re getting the crumbs. When we eat, you're the runt of the litter. You get what we leave, the leftovers.

“And so my advice to Marvin Harrison would be this — go all out. Show everybody that this s— really matters to you. That you can create separation, that you can get off. Even if you don’t get the ball, they gonna see you creating separation; they [being] the other teams.

“Your time in Arizona from that quote? It’s over, it’s done. When he was at Ohio State, there were actual people that thought he was the best receiver in football, and when I say football, literally people were saying, 'Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in football' and they weren’t just talking college. And so there’s still some people out there that believe, if they get him in their system, he’ll be alright. I actually do believe if he got into a different system, he’d be fine.

“He’s scarred in Arizona. They've never really had a quarterback, and it ain’t like his rookie year he was terrible. He had a solid rookie season. Whatever has happened from that point until now, mentally it’s a wrap in Arizona. This dude literally is jogging routes like they're run plays. They’re pass plays, and he’s making them look like runs.

"So that tells me he’s checked out. So my advice to him would be: go all out these next however many games you’re in Arizona, and see if you can get your agent to force an issue to get you up out of there, because if he stays in Arizona, his career may be over."