2027 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals Land Future QB, Offense Dominates Top 10

We're somehow already a quarter of the way through the 2026 season, and it hasn't been without its fair share of surprises.

Multiple championship-contending teams are winless, while last year's bottom-dwellers are making waves as playoff hopefuls. Unfortunately, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves about where they were expected to be: a bad team looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft.

That leads us to our newest 2027 NFL Mock Draft at the quarter mark of the year. The Cardinals are in the running for the top overall pick, with their Super Bowl odds near the bottom of FanDuel's book. We will be sticking with FanDuel's Super Bowl odds inverted for this mock draft, as I am not ready to count on teams like the Houston Texans, based on their current records, to stink it up for an entire year and pick first overall.

We will move on from inverted odds for our mock marking the halfway point of the season.

Until then, we will dive into this new mock draft, this time with a different team drafting first overall and the Cardinals waiting a couple of picks before making their move.

The Miami Dolphins are on the clock...

1. Miami Dolphins

The pick: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Sorry to anyone who thinks Jeremiah Smith should go 1.01 to the Dolphins in any scenario; Malik Willis is not remotely good enough to win games no matter what he has around him. Willis is fine and a really good backup option. Miami needs a much better quarterback to compete.

Darian Mensah is now my QB1 until further notice. Mensah has diced up everyone he’s faced this season and has proven success at two other programs to make me confident that his progression is legitimate. It will be telling to see how he performs as the competition gets better, but I’m all-in on Mensah right now.

2. Tennessee Titans

The pick: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

It’s only year two, and I usually believe that rookie quarterbacks need/deserve three seasons before moving on. Cam Ward has given me serious pause about his ability to be a franchise quarterback, but he and the franchise are staring at the ultimate player to see if he can turn it around.

Jeremiah Smith is undeniably the best prospect in the entire 2027 draft class and would’ve been just as coveted in the past two classes as well. Smith has put together perhaps the greatest college career a wide receiver has ever had, and the only thing currently missing from his mantle, a Heisman Trophy, could be his this year. Adding Smith gives this offense less than zero excuses to become potent with the talent and upside that Ward has.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Jacoby Brissett has been predictably terrible and the hope is that the Cardinals will give Carson Beck a chance to advertise himself as the quarterback of the future sooner rather than later. The offense hasn’t been as great as fans hoped outside of Trey McBride and, unfortunately, Marvin Harrison Jr., who may be traded at this point. Still, the offense won’t succeed with whomever they put out there until they finally get their quarterback under center.

The rumor was that the Arizona Cardinals did a lot of homework on Dante Moore last year before he chose to return to Oregon for another season. The same front office is (currently) intact, and offensive-minded head coach Mike LaFleur could lead to Moore being their guy over others if they’re in range of a quarterback. Moore has still looked great despite Oregon’s struggles and feels like a surefire top-five pick if/when he declares.

4. New York Jets

The pick: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Geno Smith has been a pleasant surprise over the first month of the season for the Jets. Sure, the Jets are just 1-3, but they’ve been competitive while Smith plays efficient and turnover-free football. Still, the soon-to-be 36-year-old shouldn’t be viewed as the long-term quarterback for a Jets team that appears to be making all the right moves for the first time in a while.

Arch Manning’s “fall” from the top pick doesn’t mean he’s been bad, but he is showing the same growing pains as he did a year ago. Still, the box score is far less flattering to Manning’s 2026 campaign than it’s actually been, and I’m still in on the legacy quarterback. With the weapons that the Jets have managed to put around their offense, Manning should have no trouble making friends and creating big plays out of the gate.

5. Cleveland Browns

The pick: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

Speaking of surprising quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson has been terrific. That said, Watson is a free agent following the season, and the Browns may want a fresh start regardless of how he plays this year considering the previous four seasons. But let’s pretend for a moment that Cleveland decides to hitch its wagon for even just another season and grabs the best player on the board rather than taking the fourth quarterback in the top-five picks.

Insert Colin Simmons, college football’s best defensive player in the nation. Simmons wrecked a good Tennessee offensive line (the offensive tackles specifically) and has been highly productive since his freshman season. To this point, even Simmons’ somewhat “less-than-ideal” measurements feel like nitpicking, and teams should be focused on what's in front of them: a great player.

6. New York Giants

The pick: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Although the Giants have found ways to be competitive this year, they’ve shown flaws that keep them from being contenders even under the great John Harbaugh. Injuries haven’t helped any, but the obvious holes this team faced going into the season have proven to be the team’s biggest weaknesses; cornerback has been as concerning as we feared, but an elite solution is available.

Pound for pound, Leonard Moore is as elite a defender as Colin Simmons is, just at a different position. Like Simmons, Moore has been a gamer since his freshman season and has only gotten better and better with each game he plays. Moore is a no-brainer pick for any team, and the Giants should be thrilled to add him to a shaky secondary.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The pick: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

Father Time has finally caught up to Aaron Rodgers, who looks like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. The offense has been pitiful as a whole and cannot complement a defense that is still winning games for the Steelers for yet another season. Pittsburgh must secure its quarterback of the future in 2027, or its luck of staying above .500 will face doubts beyond this season.

I entered the year a big fan of CJ Carr and he hasn’t done anything to make me regret that belief. Notre Dame is among the best teams in all of college football this season and Carr has been at the forefront of that success. There’s still a chance Carr will be taken even earlier than pick number seven, making him an elite option for the Steelers to fancy and become their franchise signal caller.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pick: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Buccaneers have been one of the biggest surprises of the season through the first month of 2026. Baker Mayfield has been nothing short of miserable at quarterback, but the team appears to have hit its wall after years of overachieving and benefiting from a weak conference. Given Mayfield’s contract extension before the season, it would be very inappropriate and bad team-building to draft someone in the first round, let alone the fifth quarterback with a top-eight pick.

Instead, I have Tampa Bay adding a freaky athlete and an elite option to shore up a rebuilding cornerback room. Ellis Robinson IV developed nicely the last two years after sitting and learning as a freshman. Considering his current trajectory, Robinson could be one of 2027’s best prospects overall and not just for the cornerback position.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

The pick: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Where do we even start with the Chargers? The entire team top to bottom has been atrocious, including the coaching staff, but how much is replaceable? It's unlikely the team moves on from Jim Harbaugh, and even less likely that it moves on from Justin Herbert despite their struggles being arguably the biggest weights to their sinking season. The best thing the Chargers can do is add some talent to the offensive side of the ball to try and straighten things out and hopefully get Herbert back on track.

Charlie Becker has bypassed Texas' Cam Coleman as my currently preferred WR2 in the 2027 class. The big-bodied receiver stretches the field for big plays and is no stranger to the end zone with eight touchdowns on 27 catches. Becker can be the player the Chargers believed they were getting when they drafted Quentin Johnston in 2023.

10. Washington Commanders

The pick: Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

Jayden Daniels is officially fighting the "injury-prone" label after suffering an elbow injury this year and was limited to just seven games a year ago. There's not much that can be done to prevent Daniels from being injured, but the Commanders can try and ease how much he holds the ball by drafting a bell-cow running back.

I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't all-in on Jadan Baugh before the season started, but that will no longer be the case. Baugh has been the life force of the Florida offense this year and the catalyst behind the Gators' resurgence. He's the kind of running back that gets stronger as the game goes on with his punishing running style, but he also has the goods to break off big runs at any time and force defenses into submission.

11. Carolina Panthers

The pick: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Bryce Young is playing his best football and is even getting some MVP chants from Panthers fans. Young needed time to get to where he is, and Carolina must prioritize making sure that nothing happens to possibly stunt his growth. The future at offensive tackle is currently murky as the team waits for pending free agent Ikem Ekwonu to return from injury. However, the Panthers could opt to go younger and cheaper rather than invest in re-signing Ekwonu.

The Panthers have their pick of a good offensive tackle class and will select Texas standout Trevor Goosby. With experience on either side of the line, Goosby pairs with last year’s round one tackle Monroe Freeling to ensure Young has bookend protectors to keep him upright and throw strikes down the field to his weapons.

12. Atlanta Falcons

The pick: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

I considered a quarterback for the Falcons, but Michael Penix Jr. has looked good in two starts coming off injury. If Penix stays healthy, Atlanta can roll with him and reload an aging offensive line. Jake Matthews would be entering his 14th season should he return next year, making it the right time for the team to find his heir apparent.

Jordan Seaton continues to be neck-and-neck for OT1 with Goosby in my view. Seaton has adjusted well to SEC competition after two seasons at Colorado, so he could capitalize and make the jump to the pros knowing his best days remain in front of him.

13. New Orleans Saints

The pick: Will Echoles, IDL, Ole Miss

I believe the Saints are better than their 1-3 record, but their inability to put teams away has led them to their close losses. The defense has been decent, but its biggest weaknesses have been exploited to counter its strengths. The interior defensive line play has suffered with Bryan Bresee out for the year, but he’s not good enough by himself to fix the unit when he returns next season.

Insert Will Echoles, who has made himself a lot of money this season. Echoles entered the season with plenty of hype and first-round praise, but he’s trending toward a very high pick with the way he’s mauling opponents. The Ole Miss standout is a one-man wrecking crew that will give any NFL interior defensive line an ass-kicker and serious attitude.

14. Las Vegas Raiders

The pick: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Kirk Cousins has been outstanding for the Raiders so far this year and is keeping 2026 number one overall pick Fernando Mendoza firmly on the bench to learn. Cousins has made the most of a great tight end room and gotten decent production from his wide receivers, though that group needs a serious upgrade. No receiver for Las Vegas profiles as a true number one option, but the team finds itself a borderline elite solution.

To be clear, I have been disappointed with Cam Coleman thus far at Texas after I predicted he would break out big time with an improved offense. Instead, the Longhorns have been offensively challenged and Coleman has been too inconsistent to stay WR2 for me. That doesn’t mean he’s out of the running, and I’m still all-in on his massive upside. Coleman has tape to prove his worthiness as a top selection and I’m unfazed over his translation to becoming a top receiver in the pros.

15. New York Jets (via DAL/GB)

The pick: Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

This is the second of three first-round picks for the Jets, and my focus shifts to the defensive side of the ball. With Arch Manning being handed an offense with plenty of great offensive playmakers, I feel good about the team staying competent, especially if Geno Smith returns and maintains good veteran play to let Manning adjust. Defensively, this group needs love.

I’m a big fan of the cornerback prospects for 2027, and after Leonard Moore I think a few guys are interchangeable for CB2. Ashton Hampton is a player I’ve quickly become enamored with. Hampton has great size at 6’2” and 205 lbs, and he’s also posted a career-best nine pass deflections in five games. By the time the draft rolls around in late April, I think we will have Hampton as a consensus top-three cornerback prospect with the potential to be a top-10 pick.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

The pick: Greg Johnson, IOL, Minnesota

I went back and forth on which side of the ball to address with the Jets’ third and final first-round pick. I’d love to keep adding to their defense, but I want to ensure that their offensive line can rebound from a shaky start to the season. The team has its offensive tackle situation figured out, but the interior linemen have me second-guessing its status beyond 2026.

Greg Johnson has been highly impressive in my book and is the clear front-runner as the top interior offensive lineman in the draft as it stands. Johnson has logged significant snaps at tackle, left guard, and center, giving him flexibility for the Jets to consider. In my book, Johnson is a set-it-and-forget-it left guard and gives Gang Green a stabilizer inside.

17. Houston Texans

The pick: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

The Texans would have loved to see Greg Johnson available to at least consider, but that won’t be the case. I think their offensive line is full of short-term players, but they can get it done for another year. What’s important is making sure CJ Stroud has enough weapons to succeed and his start to 2026 has restored faith that he can be the franchise quarterback Houston drafted him to be. The wide receiver position is constantly shuffling due to injuries, including star receiver Nico Collins, who can carry the group when he’s not sidelined. The Texans should add another guy to a competitive room.

Like Stroud, Ryan Coleman-Williams has rebounded for the Crimson Tide after a sophomore slump. Coleman-Williams hasn’t dropped a pass in nearly a month now, and his big-play potential continues to be his calling card. Assuming he’s making continuous and stable progress with his drops, Coleman-Williams is once again one of the 2027 draft’s most exciting offensive prospects and could be taken quite high based on potential and upside alone.

18. New England Patriots

The pick: Kingston Lopa, SAF, Cal

A 2-2 record wasn't the start the Patriots hoped for coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and Drake Maye has looked horrendous. Injuries to the offensive side of the ball have not been kind to the team, however, and I'd prefer to focus on making this team better by improving their defense. Mike Vrabel's identity as a head coach unsurprisingly comes from that side of the ball, and the unit is good but could be better.

Cal's Kingston Lopa has emerged as a top defender for the 2027 class and is making a strong case as its top safety prospect. Lopa has recorded 29 tackles and a whopping five interceptions in four games for the Golden Bears. He's been one of the steadiest defenders in all of college football and could find an immediate role at the next level for just about any defense in the league.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

The pick: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

In the span of two days, the Eagles lost future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson to retirement and traded Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Ravens. With another Pro Bowl offensive lineman, Landon Dickerson, on injured reserve, Philadelphia's offensive line has become a glaring weakness. Considering the team's preferred identity as a run-first team, this simply won't do.

The best thing the Eagles can do is find a versatile offensive lineman to plug into one of several existing holes, and Missouri's Cayden Green is my choice for that. Green was able to successfully kick outside to left tackle for the Tigers after previously playing at guard, where many believe he projects long-term. He gives Philadelphia an immediate starter at left guard who can play tackle in a pinch while the team rebuilds what was once an elite group.

20. Cincinnati Bengals

The pick: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

Sometimes, it's all about drafting the best player available regardless of position. The Bengals remade their pass rush in the offseason with free agent signings and draft picks with the exact results they were hoping for. Cincinnati is tied for the third-most sacks in the league with 14, though the room could still get better. I'm not certain that a true ace pass rusher is in the current room, and adding one could make a good pass rush elite.

It's been a chaotic start to the season for Dylan Stewart, who was indefinitely suspended by South Carolina amid coaching conflicts and on-field incidents. Stewart has hardly seen the field because of it, but he remains as talented as any 2027 draft prospect. Should he decide to enter the draft, Stewart will have to answer several maturity questions. If a team decides to take the chance on him, they could find themselves with the steal of the draft and the best pass rusher for a cheaper cost.

21. Detroit Lions

The pick: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

It's not a coincidence that the Lions own the league's worst pass defense after the offseason the team had. Between the Terrion Arnold situation and the continuing recovery of safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, Detroit has been shorthanded at best in the secondary and opposing offenses are carving them up. The Lions must make serious investments across the board on the back end of the defense to ensure they can seriously contend.

Kelley Jones has me intrigued based on his 6'4” and 205 lbs stature alone, but he's also broken up 19 passes over the last two seasons, including seven in five games this year. Jones has shown the goods to go head-to-head with top receivers and moves well for a cornerback of his size. It's easy to slot him as a starting outside cornerback right now, and he can keep building on an already impressive résumé as the season progresses for a surprisingly good Mississippi State Bulldogs team.

22. Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

JJ McCarthy is gone and Kyler Murray has been pedestrian so far for the Vikings. Despite this, Minnesota is 4-0 and looks like an NFC North front-runner thanks to its defense. The Vikings won't become a legitimate, or at least consistent, NFC contender until they find a true franchise quarterback. There are currently several options in the 2027 crop, even after four were picked in the top-10 selections. One of those guys still available could find himself inside the top-10, as well.

Despite Julian Sayin finishing 2025 as a Heisman Trophy finalist, many had questions surrounding his play and whether he benefited more from the weapons around him, notably Jeremiah Smith. Sayin is off to an even better start to 2026, and Smith's jump in already elite production feels tied to Sayin's performance. We're currently seeing Sayin get the most of all of his weapons, and the Vikings have plenty to offer for him to become the franchise quarterback that the team has been searching for.

23. Denver Broncos

The pick: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The Broncos’ offense is off to a miserable start to the year, and a change needs to be made sooner rather than later. My suspicion is offensive coordinator Davis Webb isn’t ready for those duties, and they should return to Sean Payton. Hopefully that’s the case, because Bo Nix looks like a shell of himself in year three. Even with Payton’s likely inevitable return, the offense could use more weapons.

Tight end has been a position highlighted as a need for Denver for several years now, where veteran Evan Engram has been good enough as a veteran presence. The Broncos get their pick of the litter at the position with Jamari Johnson currently leaning as my preferred option. Johnson posted good numbers as Kenyon Sadiq’s backup last season and has emerged as one of the Ducks’ top offensive players now as a full-time starter. He’s the long-term future of the position for Denver and gives Payton the stud tight end his offenses prefer.

24. Dallas Cowboys

The pick: Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU

I truly believe the Cowboys are better than their 2-2 record, but one of the biggest reasons for their shortcomings has been their inability to get after the quarterback. Dallas has just four sacks this year, with 1.5 of those coming from its edge rushers. I’m not impressed by the depth either, though I’m a fan of Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence. The team needs a proven sack producer to give this defense someone to help Dallas play ahead of the sticks.

There has been no pass rusher more productive than Princewell Umanmielen this season, with a nation-leading eight sacks in five games. He’s also recorded a sack in each game, proving he can be consistent week to week. Though his overall game needs refinement, Umanmielen is already a sack artist and precisely what the Cowboys are in immediate need of.

25. Chicago Bears

The pick: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

The Bears are on a mission to prove that 2025 wasn’t a flash in the pan, and they’ve been quite successful to the tune of a 3-1 start to the year despite three quarterbacks playing due to an injury to Caleb Williams. The offense is moving the ball well, and the defense has done its job well. The latter could use some reinforcements up front, and they have quite the prospect on the board to consider adding to their edge room.

Chicago has a solid edge rushing duo with Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo plus Austin Booker rotating. Still, you can never have too many pass rushers in a competitive NFC, and Alabama’s Yhonzae Pierre is a value too great to pass on. Pierre was very productive in his first year starting for the Crimson Tide in 2025 and has had quite the encore this season as he lives up to his five-star reputation. There’s a chance he can get even better, and that should be enough to convince the Bears to pull the trigger.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

The pick: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

The Jaguars’ offense is one of the NFL’s best and has the team in a great spot to be a serious contender in the AFC. Trevor Lawrence has been excellent under head coach Liam Coen and is making the most out of a good cast of wide receivers and other weapons. The offensive line needs work, however, as Lawrence has been sacked eight times this year.

Carter Smith is a name that gets lost among a great class of offensive tackles and it’s a shame considering how consistently great he’s been. PFF credits him with just 14 hurries over the last three seasons to keep Indiana’s offense potent under three different quarterbacks. Smith’s addition to the Jaguars would allow Anton Harrison to move back to right tackle and give the offensive line stability on both sides, keeping Lawrence upright so he can continue dissecting defenses.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: KJ Bolden, SAF, Georgia

No one should be surprised to see the Chiefs are once again championship contenders after adding superstar running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to take some pressure off Patrick Mahomes. However, the Chiefs defense has not gotten the credit it deserves and that’s a shame because Kansas City seems to have nailed its defense-driven 2026 draft class. The team can continue making smart investments on that side of the ball with another insane value pick late on Day One.

Although I have Cal’s Kingston Lopa as the first safety off the board earlier in my mock, don’t think I’ve forgotten about Georgia’s KJ Bolden. The former five-star is a rare breed of defender for the Bulldogs who found an immediate role as a freshman and has improved every year since. With experience across the board from deep centerfield to the box to the slot and whatever else is asked of him, Bolden does everything well and will push to be an immediate starter for the Chiefs like he did at Georgia.

28. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State

Things have been ugly at the wide receiver position for the 49ers, but don’t tell that to Brock Purdy, who’s in the midst of an MVP-caliber season. Purdy leads the league with 11 touchdown passes to just a single interception despite a wide receiver room marred by injuries and drama. Clearly, he’s proven this year that he can elevate the talent he’s given, but the Niners should still invest at the position and make sure Purdy always has a reliable target.

Reed Harris was just added to the Fred Biletnikoff Award watch list as college football’s best wide receiver thanks to his big-play prowess for Arizona State this year. He’s a big, long strider at 6’5” and 220 lbs, but he attacks every level of the field as if he were a smaller, shiftier player. Harris’ addition to San Francisco’s offense sounds like a perfect match as another RAC machine for Kyle Shanahan to master.

29. Baltimore Ravens

The pick: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

The jury is out on how Cam Jurgens will perform after the Ravens made a trade for him this week, but a move back to center, Baltimore’s biggest weakness, could be the remedy for both himself and the team’s offensive line woes. Assuming the Pro Bowl center shores up the offensive line, the Ravens can turn their focus toward other positions of need. Cornerback is a sneaky need for the team considering expiring contracts like Marlon Humphrey and injuries plaguing the position.

The Ravens have always had a thing for Alabama players, and they can satiate that habit with Zabien Brown. The standout corner has ball-hawking instincts, including five career interceptions with two returned for touchdowns. Brown has the size and speed needed to succeed at the next level and would complement Nate Wiggins opposite him to keep Baltimore's secondary up to par.

30. Seattle Seahawks

The pick: Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

The defending champion Seahawks are off to another strong start to the year despite their offseason losses. The defense mostly reloaded and has not been an issue. The offense has become much more reliant on Jaxon Smith-Njigba than it already was last season, and a large reason behind that is the Seahawks’ inability to run the football. It's not for a lack of talented backs, however; rather, it's the offensive line that could use upgrades.

Grey Zabel has stabilized part of the interior offensive line at left guard, but Jalen Sundell and Christian Haynes at center and right guard, respectively, are guys who could be replaced. Iowa is always a great place to draft offensive linemen from, and that's where I have Seattle taking someone from. Kade Pieper can play either guard or center, giving the Seahawks an immediate upgrade over Sundell or Haynes depending on their future preference.

31. Buffalo Bills

The pick: KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

How Josh Allen continues to play as well as he does in spite of his wide receiver room is truly a testament to how great of a quarterback he is. There has been a drop-off in production since Stefon Diggs left the team, but it hasn't stopped Allen from being one of the league's most terrifying quarterbacks to face. Nonetheless, Buffalo cannot sit idly by and let Allen continue to work with a mediocre wide receiver corps.

KJ Duff has been one of the most explosive receivers in the nation on a Rutgers team that struggles to do anything outside of him. Duff has great size at 6'6” and 225 lbs with a ridiculous 19.0 yards per reception to illustrate how deadly he can be. The box score doesn't lie when you wonder how Duff looks during games, and he could feast on 50/50 balls thrown to him by Allen.

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR)

The pick: Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

The Browns bypassed a quarterback with the fifth overall pick to take one of the draft's best defenders. We mentioned how well Deshaun Watson has been playing and that the team could decide to extend him and keep him around. Even if that's the case, it shouldn't stop Cleveland from drafting someone in a deep quarterback draft to develop and be the true long-term option.

The learning curve going from North Texas to Oklahoma State hasn't been seamless for Drew Mestemaker, but he's starting to really figure things out. A statement win over Oregon put his name firmly on the national radar, and he looks the part to become a star one day. Mestemaker is just a redshirt sophomore, meaning he has at least two more years of college before he has to go pro, but the Browns could provide him an opportunity to learn and adjust to the pros while working with a young, talented room of offensive playmakers.