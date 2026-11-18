ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' future is anything but known at this point in time, though we do know tight end Elijah Higgins will be part of their plans moving forward.

Higgins inked a three-year extension with the Cardinals over the weekend. While details are still emerging, the deal is reportedly worth up to $26.8 million.

It's not often you see a backup tight end awarded that much money, though with the Cardinals ranking second in 13 (three tight end) personnel under new head coach Mike LaFleur, the investments in a valuable position group are deemed worthy.

LaFleur, meeting with reporters, says Higgins is made of all the right stuff.

"Well, one he's made of all the right stuff. Two, he is super strong, and he is not even, in my opinion like I've told him, has come close to what I think he's going to be," LaFleur said.

"He can do a lot of things without the football, and he's excited about doing those things without the football. I've talked to people in the building about how important Juice (Kyle Juszczyk) is up in San Francisco. He touches the ball here and there, but man, does he impact the game in so many other ways. Elijah impacts the game in so many other ways.

"And with that being said, I think he's only going to get better with the football as well in ways that we can get him. So I'm glad that we have him wrapped up long term. He's exactly what you want in a guy in the locker room. He's tough. He's heavy on contact. He can play in-line. He can move linebackers. If he has edges on even some of the big d-ends, he can move those guys. He's smart. I'm excited to watch him continue to grow. Not just this week, but really kind of moving forward."

Higgins initially entered the league as a receiver before moving to tight end, starting his career with the Miami Dolphins (2023) before being picked up by the Cardinals the day after he was waived ahead of final roster cuts.

The rest has been history — even if it's unconventional.

"I can't answer your question in terms of giving you other names that's like that. I'm sure there has been, but for our situation, that's what makes it really unique is because when you have those guys, you're thinking, 'Man, are they a tight end? Are we labeling them a tight end even though everyone knows they can't block?' It's like the opposite of that," LaFleur said.

"He's just continuing to get better at that. And again, I'm really excited. I'm kind of actually telling you the conversation I'm going to have with him probably sometime today, but really excited to watch him really take this next step over these next seven weeks, starting this week."