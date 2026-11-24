After another poor defensive performance, the Arizona Cardinals decided to move on from defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Since the Cardinals pulled the plug, who could be some great defensive coordinator options for the Cardinals next offseason?

Four names to watch:

The Two Unknown Names

Al Washington, LB Coach, Miami Dolphins

Starting with my favorite candidate to be Arizona's next defensive coordinator is a coach who has done a great job with Miami's defense this year. Don't let the Dolphins' 1-9 record fool you; Miami's defense has been a tough unit for opposing teams to face.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their most recent game, Miami's defense picked off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen twice. One of those players was rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who has had a great rookie campaign. This is partly because Rodriguez is a good player on his own, but also because of Washington's great coaching.

Developing young talent is something the Cardinals could desperately use.

Before joining the Dolphins' coaching staff, Washington spent time with Notre Dame, mainly with the Fighting Irish's defensive line. Washington's recent college-level experience is a great addition to his resume, as it shows he understands the new defensive concepts being introduced.

Patrick Hill, Assistant DL Coach, Minnesota Vikings

One of the biggest storylines this NFL season has been how fabulous the Vikings' defense has been. It's been one of the best defenses in recent years, run by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores loves to blitz and send pressure against opposing quarterbacks. Part of having an effective blitz is having a great defensive line, which Minnesota undoubtedly has.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Marshawn Lloyd (32) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill has done a fantastic job developing edge rusher Dallas Turner. Turner, in his third season, has tied his career-high with eight sacks. When Turner was coming out of college, he was viewed as a project, so huge credit to Hill for developing him. Not only could Hill run Flores' blitz-happy defense well, but he could also help Arizona develop its pass rush in the same swoop.

The Two Big Swings

Robert Saleh, Head Coach, Tennessee Titans

Saleh's second stint as a head coach has not gone very well in Tennessee. The team is currently 1-9 on the season, and not much has gone well for the Titans. While some teams might give Saleh another season, Tennessee has shown they can have a short leash with coaches, as when they fired Mike Vrabel a couple of years ago.

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh looks on in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Saleh gets fired, it's unlikely another team would pursue him as head coach, which could mean the Cardinals hire him this offseason. Saleh has proven to be a very effective defensive coordinator with one of Arizona's rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Before getting the Titans' head coaching job, Saleh was with the 49ers last year. In 2025, San Francisco had an effective defense, despite missing star edge rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner for most of the season. Saleh's ability to elevate and coach talent is something that the Cardinals defense could use.

Todd Bowles, Head Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ending with a wildcard, the idea of Bowles to Arizona is great, but a lot of things will have to line up. For starters, Tampa Bay would have to part ways with Bowles. This seemed more likely at the beginning of the season, as the Buccaneers were 0-4.

Since then, they have picked things up a bit and have a chance to win the NFC South. While Bowles has been a solid coach for Tampa Bay, he was elite as a defensive coordinator. Bowles led the historic Buccaneers' Super Bowl 55 defense, who in the final game of the 2020 season, held Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to only nine points.

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (middle) talks with players during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It was an absolutely amazing game, as Bowles' defense held one of the best quarterbacks of all time to no touchdown passes. Long-time Cardinals fans should not be shocked by Bowles' incredible accolades as a defensive coordinator, as Bowles was Arizona's play-caller from 2013 to 2014.

During these years, the Cardinals had a good defense. If the Buccaneers don't win the NFC South and part ways, Bowles could come back to Arizona and recapture some of the magic he had a decade-plus ago.