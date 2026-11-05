25 Players Highlight Cardinals-Seahawks Week 9 Injury Report

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have revealed their first injury report of Week 9, and it's a lengthy, star-studded list.

The Cardinals saw massive names such as Budda Baker and Josh Sweat — two players possibly being traded ahead of next week's trade deadline — on rest days while Walter Nolen returned to practice.

For Seattle, they're already down their starting quarterback in Sam Darnold for Week 9 while Leonard Williams, Quenton Nelson and others land on the list.

More on each team:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Budda Baker (rest), Jacoby Brissett (other), Josh Sweat (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Bam Knight (concussion), Hjalte Froholdt (rest), Jon Gaines (ankle), Jayden Williams (knee)

: Budda Baker (rest), Jacoby Brissett (other), Josh Sweat (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Bam Knight (concussion), Hjalte Froholdt (rest), Jon Gaines (ankle), Jayden Williams (knee) LIMITED : Walter Nolen (ankle), Michael Wilson (ribs), Isaiah Adams (ankle)

: Walter Nolen (ankle), Michael Wilson (ribs), Isaiah Adams (ankle) FULL: Reggie Virgil (back)

Arizona moves forward with Gardner Minshew under center for his first official start of 2026 after trading away Jacoby Brissett.

“I think he kind of showed all of us in terms of him going out there being the competitor that he is. Doesn’t shock me. The production was pretty wild in terms of the amount of points and just moving up and down the field, but he’s a competitor and he’s always prepared," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Minshew.

"He’s preparing like he’s the starter. He’s preparing like he’s going to be in there for whatever snap. He supported Jacoby at a high level too. He’s been a great backup for him. He’s been great for the room and (I) look forward to the challenge that we have this week with him.”

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Charles Cross (ankle), Sam Darnold (quad/ribs), Connor O'Toole (foot), Brandon Pili (back), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Leonard Williams (stinger)

: Charles Cross (ankle), Sam Darnold (quad/ribs), Connor O'Toole (foot), Brandon Pili (back), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Leonard Williams (stinger) LIMITED : Anthony Bradford (knee), Velus Jones (hamstring), Drew Lock (right elbow), Quenton Nelson (knee), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle)

: Anthony Bradford (knee), Velus Jones (hamstring), Drew Lock (right elbow), Quenton Nelson (knee), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) FULL: Nick Emmanwori (shoulder), Tory Horton (hand)

The Seahawks ruled out Darnold today, propping up Drew Lock for a second start against the Cardinals.

"We know what kind of challenges it's going to be. We're going into a hostile environment against arguably the best defense in football, an offense that we know firsthand can score points," LaFleur said of facing Seattle.

The Seahawks, 4-4, are trying to find their footing after losing their last three-of-four games.

Both sides face an uphill battle in terms of health this week.

What's Next For Seahawks and Cardinals?

Both teams will practice twice more this week on Thursday and Friday before labeling injured players as out, questionable or doubtful after Friday's practice.

On Saturday, the Cardinals and Seahawks can make up to two practice squad elevations. Based off who is listed on Friday's injury report, this could be key in identifying who the teams believe will be healthy or not.

Final inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday, where NFL teams must decide if any questionable players will be part of the 48-player gameday roster or not.

For Sunday's 2:25 PM MST kickoff in Seattle, that will be 12:55 PM MST.