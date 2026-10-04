3 Cardinals vs Giants Bold Predictions: All Eyes on Marvin Harrison Jr.

The now 1-2 Arizona Cardinals are looking to get back into the win column this week after dropping their last two games. The losses both came from within the NFC West, giving them a giant hole early in the season to climb out of.

Arizona needs a conference win, and the New York Giants are their first opponent not in their division that they'll have a chance to do so against.

This is a very winnable game for the Cardinals considering the significant injuries that the Giants are currently working through. I don't see this being a blowout or some sort of offensive shootout, but we shouldn't expect a defensive slugfest either.

Honestly, there's a million different directions that this game could end up going.

I've made three bold predictions as well as a final score for how I see things shaking out, and I feel as though I contradicted myself trying to make sense of a game that I don't know how it will go, but I'll let you be the judge of that.

A fantasy football player’s fantasy

If you have any Cardinals or Giants football, not baseball, players on your fantasy football team, then I implore you to consider putting them in your starting lineups. Neither the Cardinals nor Giants defenses are particularly threatening at this point in the season, and both quarterbacks can air it out without fear (right, wrong, or indifferent).

Jacoby Brissett has been a proven fantasy starter this year, and though the jury is out on Jameis Winston this year, he has a track record for being a good fantasy player. Tight ends Trey McBride and Isaiah Likely are the most productive pass catchers on their offenses, and running backs Jeremiyah Love and Cam Skattebo can turn volume into points.

If the wide receivers can find some opportunities, this game could end up being a fantasy football goldmine.

Marvin Harrison Jr. stays quiet; trade talks get louder

Unfortunately, I don't think that Marvin Harrison Jr. will be involved in the offense the way that we'd like him to be. The former fourth overall pick continues to disappoint, and questions about his effort on the field have gotten louder by the week. With just four catches on nine targets and zero touchdowns, calling Harrison a bust would be a disservice to what we've seen.

Whispers of trading away Harrison are gaining traction, though it's all speculation without confirmed interest from either party about a move. It isn't likely that Harrison will have any return on investment nearly worth what Arizona put into him when they drafted him, and this week won't make things better.

Tons of yards; not many points

Although I'm all in on the fantasy football side of things, I don't foresee this game being a high-scoring one. Quite the contrary, as I don't think either team is scoring three touchdowns. Both teams are in the back half of the league in points per game, and neither offense has found a way to fire on all cylinders for one reason or another.

Even against mediocre defenses, I don't see two OK offenses suddenly getting into a shootout.

I like this to be a low-scoring, yet exciting football game with lots of yards, punts, and field goal tries. There will be no shortage of crowd pops, both cheers and boos, but it'll make the emotional rollercoaster a little more fun that way. This won't be a 9-6 final score, but it won't be 48-45 either.

That leads to my final score prediction in favor of the Cardinals. I don't trust Winston as far as I can throw him right now, while Brissett should put up big box score numbers on a defense that just lost its best player. Give me Arizona by one possession in an ugly, yet somehow entertaining battle of mid.

Final score prediction:

AZ 20

NYG 14