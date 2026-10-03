4 Best Cardinals vs Giants Week 4 Bets: Props, Spread and Over/Under

The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants are nearly ready to clash at MetLife Stadium.

The Cardinals (1-2) are still trying to find their footing under rookie head coach Mike LaFleur while the 2-1 Giants are still figuring life out without Jaxson Dart under center.

Jameis Winston is once again in the saddle for New York, Trey McBride figures to again play a major role for the Cardinals, and both headline the four best bets we could find ahead of Week 4:

Trey McBride ANYTIME TD Scorer

Neil Parker, Covers.com: "Continuing with McBride, he has scored in 11 of his past 20 games, to go along with a 40% red-zone target share for the Cards through three weeks.

"The Giants also allowed an 82.4% completion percentage to tight ends through their first two games before playing in horrible weather in Week 3, so with New York also allowing touchdowns on 77.8% of its trips to the end zone, I recommend McBride to score up to 58% against the injury-depleted secondary Sunday."

Jameis Winston UNDER 18.5 Completions

Ryan Gilbert, SI.com: "This might be Jameis Winston’s last start for the Giants as New York traded for J.J. McCarthy this week, and there’s at least a slim chance that Jim Harbaugh pulls the plug on the veteran backup during this week’s contest.

"Winston completed 11 of 27 passes in relief against the Rams, then 14 of 22 attempts last week against the Titans. He’s never been too efficient a passer, and with Cam Skattebo in the backfield, the Giants should look to keep Winston’s attempts down.

"I don’t see Winston getting close to this line of 19 completions against the Cardinals."

Cardinals -1.5 Against The Spread

Vic Tafur, The Athletic: "Anyone questioning the Giants’ trade for J.J. McCarthy on Monday has not watched Jameis Winston the past two weeks. He has been the worst quarterback in the league, even worse than Drake Maye and Cam Ward. In the past, he was good for a deep touchdown pass every now and then, but his arm looks a little shot.

"The Giants also lost pass rusher Brian Burns for the season. The Cardinals are better on both sides of the ball."

UNDER Point Total 44.5

Matt MacKay, Sportsbook Review: "The Cardinals' offense will look to stay hot in Week 4, coming off a season-high 30 points on the road against the 49ers. Brissett has cleared 270 passing yards twice this season, however, rain showers and 10 mph winds are in the forecast for Sunday's road trip to MetLife.

"Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris played an ugly game against the Titans, logging 29 carries for 112 rushing yards. The Giants' offense settled for four field goals, while the defense forced a key red-zone takeaway at the end of the game.

"Jameis Winston's play has been bad, to say the least. He hasn't surpassed 118 passing yards in either start following Jaxson Dart's injury. It feels like we're only a couple of bad starts away from seeing J.J. McCarthy's Giants debut.

"Arizona's defense has a chance for a bounce-back spot against a struggling Giants offense this week. Plus, John Harbaugh's defense has held the Cowboys and Titans to under 100 rushing yards and 200 passing yards."