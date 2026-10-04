Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. Get Brutal Reality Check From Multiple NFL Execs

ARIZONA — Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to dominate headlines and trade chatter in the early stages of the 2026 season while he's barely made an impact on the field.

The big-name Arizona Cardinals wideout was projected to take a major step up in his third NFL season. Harrison has four receptions for 73 yards and is fifth on the Cardinals' pecking order in terms of targets (9) entering Week 4

There was hope new head coach Mike LaFleur and his change in offensive philosophy could unlock Harrison. Thus far, that hasn't happened, and trade rumors have seriously swirled around Harrison ahead of the league's Nov. 10 deadline.

That's not new, as several major talking heads have suggested teams are calling the Cardinals. However, two NFL executives did speak on Harrison, and their comments minced no words.

What NFL Execs Said on Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Athletic's Jonathan Jones says Harrison is the biggest name to watch this season and attached two quotes from AFC execs on the Cardinals' wideout.

“Forget where he was drafted,” one AFC executives told Jones, “watch him play. He’s like a third receiver with upside. He’s not fast, not physical and doesn’t do anything after the catch.”

That's been a common talking point around Harrison this season, as the Cardinals have turned him from a fourth overall selection to an occasional contributor in their offense. Numerous players and coaches have shrugged at the suggestion of directly getting Harrison more involved in the offense.

Harrison's game has never been about speed and physicality — he wins from his ability to create separation off routes and his footwork around sidelines/end zones. However, Harrison doesn't quite do any one thing at an elite level.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another executive told Jones the Cardinals have a dillemma with Harrison, even if the Ohio State product does need a change of scenery.

“When you get injured, stop seeing the ball, have drops and not in the most stable quarterback position to help get that page turned, it can weigh on young guys,” another AFC executive said.

“Quite honestly it may be where he needs a change of scenery to be the best version of himself. But if you’re Arizona, you want to keep as many assets as you can.”

The Cardinals' next receiver under Harrison is Jalen Brooks or Simi Fehoko — two players who are respectable but clearly don't have the upside or resume Harrison does. Trading Harrison just to trade him doesn't make sense, especially if Michael Wilson or Trey McBride are injured and Arizona needs another weapon.

On the other side of the coin, Harrison's role in Arizona has clearly diminished — and it just might be time for both sides to move on.