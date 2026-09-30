3 Cardinals Players Quietly Raising Their Stock Rise Despite 1-2 Record

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are just 1-2 through three weeks of football, though there are still signs for hope moving into the next stages of the schedule.

While star players will always have an opportunity to make an impact, there's been a handful of overlooked faces who have seen their stock rise through the opening three weeks of play in 2026:

Jack Gibbens

Gibbens is Arizona's tackles leader through three games with 24 total, including 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

The free agent addition won his camp battle with Cody Simon to start next to Mack Wilson Sr. in Arizona's front seven and has provided the Cardinals with an athletic tandem at inside linebacker.

“He’s a stud. That’s a great pickup by (General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort), and I think he fits this defense very well," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said. "He obviously comes from a place that had a lot of success a year ago, so he knows what it looks like and he’s been a great addition. I think he’s just getting better.”

Gibbens is by no means an All-Pro player, but he's been a bright spot on defense nonetheless, especially in terms of his ability to play the pass.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne has caught 12 of 14 targets for 108 yards (nine yards per reception) with six of those moving the chains for a first down.

The slot receiver has made himself both open and often for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who highlighted Bourne's prior experience playing in LaFleur's offense.

"Obviously, he's been in this offense before. He's been with coach before, and his understanding of the space, the other plays, where he's at and where he needs to be, I just think that's very comforting for a quarterback," Brissett said this season.

Bourne, perhaps more than anything, is also a big piece of Arizona's locker room in terms of leadership and energy.

Max Melton

Melton struggled heavily towards the second half of 2025, being benched and having his outlook dimmed for 2026.

However, Melton's responded quite nicely. He's allowed just 3.5 yards per target with four pass breakups through three weeks, which is tied for second in the NFL.

With Garrett Williams just returning from injury and Will Johnson done for the season, the Cardinals need strong play from somebody in their secondary. Thus far, Melton's answered that call.