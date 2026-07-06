3 Overlooked Cardinals Who Deserve New Contracts

ARIZONA – Contract talks will always follow the likes of prominent stars, and the Arizona Cardinals are no different.

Faces such as Paris Johnson Jr., Michael Wilson and even Garrett Williams are dominating headlines with hopes of reaching an extension to stay in the desert.

While there's hope those aforementioned players will strike a deal, these three lesser-discussed names are set to be free agents after this season, and the Cardinals should aim to get a deal done before they hit the open market:

Dante Stills

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' defensive line has seen names come and go through recent years, though Dante Stills has been an incredibly underrated anchor for that unit.

Stills didn't have the first-round price tag of Darius Robinson nor the spotlight of Walter Nolen III, though Stills' three seasons in Arizona have proven him to be among the more steady and consistent for a position group that's been the opposite of that.

Stills' best ability has been availability, playing no less than 15 games in each of the last three seasons. He's effective in both run and pass support and undoubtedly deserves to stick around to raise the floor of Arizona's room.

Starling Thomas

October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arizona's cornerback room has received plenty of talent injections within the last few years, and Starling Thomas isn't an exception.

Thomas missed all of last season with a knee injury suffered in training camp, which derailed what would have been a likely starting Day 1 cornerback. Arizona saw above-average play out of Thomas in 2023 and 2024 before the injuries.

Thomas, now working his way back to 100%, should be able to compete with Denzel Burke and Max Melton for the starting job opposite of Will Johnson this season. That position will turn into a third rotational cornerback when Garrett Williams is on the field in base packages.

Thomas isn't a Pro Bowl player, though he's at worst a solid depth cornerback with starting upside. The Cardinals should obviously be wary on the injury, though a short-term extension for Thomas would be good for both sides.

Jon Gaines

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (71) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gaines isn't set to be a starter this season, nor has he previously been included in the first five for Arizona in any of his first three years.

However, there's something to be said about the depth and versatility he affords Arizona in the interior.

Gaines, after missing his entire rookie season due to injury, has molded himself into a strong rotational piece for the Cardinals to rely on at either guard or center. He ultimately started five games last season and proved to carry his weight when called upon.

The knowledge of playing center blended with the athleticism to move like a guard has been the biggest green flag for Gaines, and the Cardinals should continue banking on his development past 2026.

You can never have enough bodies stashed away in the interior.