6 Reasons Why the Cardinals Might Not Stink as Much as Fans Think

The Arizona Cardinals approach 2026 with massively low expectations.

That's life for a team at the bottom of football's toughest division in the NFC West. Their league-worst schedule, rookie head coach Mike LaFleur and no clear defined quarterback solution hasn't exactly driven hope.

However, there's a few reasons why Arizona could ultimately surprise people around the league.

Here's the six best ones:

1. Jacoby Brissett Isn't The Worst QB in the NFL

Look, there's plenty to be said about Brissett and ultimately his standing in the Cardinals' organization after an offseason full of drama thanks to contract negotiations that cast him in a negative light. His 1-11 record as a starter last season doesn't contribute positively to that, either.

Yet with that being said, Brissett's numbers (albeit inflated thanks to early deficits) were career-highs for the veteran in passing yards and touchdowns. He got two receivers to 1,000 yards, has a rapport with top weapons in Arizona and knows how to run an NFL offense.

Brissett isn't good enough to will the Cardinals to wins on a weekly basis, though he's also capable of taking care of the football and managing the game.

2. The Offensive Line Improved Multiple Spots

The Cardinals knew their deficiencies upfront and got to work immediately, signing free agent guard Isaac Seumalo before drafting second-round pick Chase Bisontis. Seumalo will start at left guard while Bisontis will compete with Isaiah Adams for right guard duties.

Those two on top of the already established Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt make for a fairly solid starting four spots along the offensive line, which essentially leaves their fate in projected starting right tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

Wilkinson wasn't exactly a great starting right tackle in Atlanta last season, though he graded well in outside zone blocking, which is something LaFleur is expected to utilize often.

Arizona fixed, at minimum, two spots in the interior this offseason. That didn't make headlines, but their ability to fix the trenches should translate to more success this season in multiple facets.

3. Their Rushing Attack Got a Major Overhaul

The Cardinals couldn't run the ball in 2025 for practically every reason under the sun, and after improving the offensive line, Arizona added two premium running backs to their backfield to give their ground game a noticeable jolt.

First was Tyler Allgeier in free agency, as the tough-running Falcons running back inked a deal to land in the desert. He's excellent in pass protection while being a strong short-yardage runner that brings a different level of physicality to this Cardinals offense.

Next came Jeremiyah Love, one of college football's best players who holds promise to be a special playmaker emerging out of the backfield. Love does everything at an extremely high level while giving Arizona another dimension at running back.

4. Mike LaFleur's Pass-Game Schematics

We don't yet know what LaFleur's attack will look like, though it's a safe bet his offense will be heavily influenced by Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

If you've watched either of the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers, it feels like receivers are consistently open. That's partly due to two factors, the first being their respective abilities to establish the run which opens the passing attack.

The second is the small details of the offense with concepts and play design heavily working in their favor. Every player obviously has to do their part, though LaFleur appears to be next in line to be the best at positioning pieces on the chess board.

We know how great Trey McBride is at tight end. We've seen Michael Wilson produce and we know the ceiling Marvin Harrison Jr. carries.

LaFleur's offense might just unlock an entirely different level with this arsenal of pass-catchers.

5. Cardinals Cornerback Room Stays Healthy

Injuries depleted plenty of spots across the Cardinals' roster, though cornerback was hit just as hard as anywhere else.

Before the year, Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting went down with season-ending injuries. Garrett Williams then struggled with injuries and the rest of the room was never the same.

Will Johnson flashed plenty of that first-round talent that made him an easy selection for the Cardinals in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Fellow rookie Denzel Burke had an underrated debut season despite being a fifth-round pick.

All of those players returning for 2026 forms a fun and competitive room — not to mention the likes of Max Melton, Elijah Jones, Kei'Trel Clark and others.

There's clear talent in this room, and if it can stay near full health, Arizona's secondary can finally hit their potential.

6. Nick Rallis Gets Aggressive — Again

The young career of Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has been a roller coaster, to say the least.

There was once a moment in time where Rallis was projected to be next in line of potential head coaches thanks to his work with an undermanned Cardinals defense, though the tables quickly turned. Jonathan Gannon was fired and Arizona interviewed multiple defensive coordinators before bringing Rallis back for 2026.

Now, all eyes are on Rallis — but there's hope Arizona's defense will be different without Gannon being heavily involved in defensive game-planning.

Rallis made splashes thanks to his ability to get creative in terms of dialing up pressure, something that's been severely lacking in Arizona's wheelhouse.

The Cardinals don't need Rallis to turn into Brian Flores or Steve Spagnuolo — though returning to an aggressive defensive mindset is perhaps the biggest key to unlocking things in the desert.